Coffee Is Good For Your Gut, Liver And Overall Health, But Avoid These 3 Mistakes

While coffee is one of the most widely consumed beverages in the world, you must have seen individuals trying to quit coffee. Overconsuming caffeine is associated with potential side effects; however, drinking in moderation can offer some impressive health benefits. In addition to its energising effects, drinking coffee can help improve both physical and mental performance. Coffee is rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, a diverse group of plant-based compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that can potentially lower the risk of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer. It can also help enhance your mood.

Coffee is also extremely beneficial to your liver. Studies indicate that regular coffee consumption is associated with a decreased risk of liver diseases, including cirrhosis and fatty liver disease. Its antioxidant content and anti-inflammatory properties help protect the liver and improve overall liver function. However, for maximum benefits, it is important to consume coffee correctly. Popular gastroenterologist Dr. Saurabh Sethi, trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared some mistakes you should be avoiding while drinking coffee for maximum benefits. Keep reading for all the details.

Coffee mistakes to avoid

"Coffee is absolutely wonderful for your gut, brain and liver. The polyphenols in coffee increase the good gut bacteria. Coffee also increases focus and memory, thereby reducing the chance of alzheimer's disease. It also improves fatty liver, but most people are doing their coffee wrong," Dr. Sethi said in the video.

1. Adding sugar to coffee

While many people enjoy coffee with sugar, Dr. Sethi warns that it can spike blood sugar and increase inflammation. He further recommends that you use monk fruit or stevia without erythritol, which is addictive.

2. Not using organic coffee

Dr. Sethi revealed that "coffee is one of the most pesticide-crop and you really don't want to consume these pesticides." Use high-quality organic coffee for a richer taste and health benefits with limited exposure to pesticides.

3. Quitting coffee

"If you suffer from acid reflux, don't stop drinking coffee before considering switching to a darker roast. Yes, it may be surprising, but a darker roast has less caffeine and therefore it is easier on the stomach. But if you don't have heartburn issues, choose light roast as that has the maximum amounts of polyphenols," he explained.

Tips for safer consumption

Coffee is beneficial to your health, but it contains caffeine, which should not be overconsumed. Too much caffeine can lead to anxiety, jitters, sleep issues, rapid heart rate, high blood pressure and digestive issues. To avoid these potential side effects follow these tips:

Limit your intake to 400 mg of caffeine per day

Avoid consuming coffee late in the day, as it can interfere with sleep

Coffee is a diuretic; therefore, drink enough water to prevent dehydration

Coffee can be a great addition to your daily diet. Avoid these mistakes and enjoy the benefits.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.