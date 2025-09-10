Are You Drinking Coffee To Boost Energy Levels? Doctor Shares Hidden Side Effects

Do you start the day full of energy but experience a sudden drop in energy levels by the afternoon? This common phenomenon can impact your quality of life in various ways. Constant fatigue affects not only your physical health but also your mental well-being and emotional stability. Low energy can lead to decreased productivity at work or school, making it challenging to focus and complete tasks efficiently. This can result in increased stress and frustration.

In an effort to combat low energy levels, many people turn to coffee. However, this simple habit can lead to an overconsumption of caffeine which may do more harm than good.

Coffee to boost energy levels: A hit or miss?

The caffeine in coffee acts as a stimulant, temporarily boosting alertness and reducing fatigue. While this can provide a short-term solution, relying on coffee too heavily can lead to side effects.

"Using coffee too often for energy isn't good for you because it makes you dependent, takes away your body's natural ability to remain alert, and affects how you sleep. Over time, this causes fatigue, anxiety and lack of focus on your tasks which can make you continuously want more caffeine," said Dr. Ajay Kumar Gupta, Senior Director & Head - Internal Medicine, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali.

Additionally, over time, excessive caffeine consumption can result in tolerance, meaning you will need to drink more coffee to achieve the same energy-boosting effects.

"You may be at risk of high blood pressure, rapid heart rate, digestive discomfort, and dehydration. Drinking too much caffeine may contribute to anxiety and restlessness, and it may impede absorption of nutrients. Rather than help your health, too much caffeine stimulates your body and creates harmful effects for both your physical and mental health and can create long-term risks," Dr. Kumar explained some harmful effects of excess caffeine consumption.

How to boost energy levels the right way

"Staying hydrated, eating a full diet of proteins, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, and staying active can help you feel more energetic naturally."

"Taking short power naps, meditation, and drinking green tea instead of coffee can help you feel more energized for much longer periods of time in the day with cleaner energy," Dr. Kumar recommended.

Other tips to naturally maintain energy levels throughout the day

Instead of relying solely on coffee, consider implementing some healthy habits to boost your energy levels naturally:

1. Aim for 7-9 hours of restful sleep each night, establishing a regular sleep schedule.

2. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, as dehydration can sap your energy. You can also try green tea or matcha for a change.

3. Focus on whole foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. These provide sustained energy rather than quick spikes.

4. Engaging in physical activity, even light exercise like walking, can increase overall energy levels and improve mood.

5. Manage stress with relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, meditation, or yoga into your routine to reduce stress and improve mental clarity.

6. Limit consumption of sugar and refined carbs as these can lead to energy crashes.

Poor energy levels can significantly disrupt your quality of life in various ways. Try these simple yet effective strategies to beat that mid-day drowsiness.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.