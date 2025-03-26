This Coffee Brewing Method Could Elevate Your Cholesterol Levels; Here's What You Should Do

Coffee is one of the most popular beverages that has several benefits. It is a great source of antioxidants. Drinking the right amount of coffee can boost energy levels, lower the risk of type-2 diabetes, enhance athletic performance, support heart and liver health and may help lower the risk of depression. However, the brewing method and what you put in it determine whether you get the most from your cup.

Recent research has revealed that coffee from your office coffee machine has the potential to increase your cholesterol levels. The study published in the journal Nutrition, Metabolism & Cardiovascular Diseases mentions that boiled coffee contains elevated levels of cholesterol-boosting compounds.

The study also revealed that switching to paper filter coffee might help as paper filter manages to almost completely filter out these cholesterol-elevating substances. Researchers further advise reducing or refraining from drinking boiled coffee.

Understanding the benefits of using a paper filter

Brewed coffee contains cafestol, a diterpene that can raise cholesterol levels in the blood. However, using a paper filter can help reduce its levels significantly. Paper filters also let the caffeine and beneficial antioxidants pass through them.

Additionally, the brewing process with a paper filter can also help lower the acidity of the coffee, making it a gentler option for those with sensitive stomachs or acid reflux.

Other tips to brew a healthier cup

Opt for high-quality, organic coffee beans to ensure you're getting the best flavour and nutrients without harmful pesticides.

Try to avoid excessive sugar, cream or flavoured syrups.

Limit consumption to about 3-4 cups a day to enjoy the health benefits without overdoing caffeine.

Be mindful of the timing of your coffee consumption. Avoid drinking coffee close to bedtime to improve sleep quality.

By following these tips, you can make your cup of coffee even healthier.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.