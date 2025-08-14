Woman's Chilling Text To Boyfriend, Then Murder: Dishonour Killing In Gujarat

A Gujarat man received a chilling text on Instagram late at night. "Save me," read the text from his girlfriend. Hours later, her body was found at home in what initially appeared to be a natural death. But a suspicious turn of events led to an investigation, unearthing a brazen dishonour killing in Banaskantha district.

Chandrika Chaudhary, 18, was allegedly murdered by her father Sedhabhai Patel and uncle Shivabhai Patel at their home in Dantia in Tharad. Two people have been arrested while her father is missing, said Suman Nala, Assistant Superintendent of Police.

The victim was in a relationship with Harish Chaudhary, but her family was against it. They wanted her to marry someone else. She was convinced her family wouldn't relent and had informed Harish about it. Sensing her life could be in danger, she messaged Harish on June 24 night, that he must take her away from her family.

"Come and get me; otherwise, my family will get me married against my will. If I don't agree to the marriage, they will kill me. Save me," the text read.

Her body was found at her home a few hours after she sent the text. Initially, it appeared to be a suicide, but a police complaint paved the way for an investigation. Harish went to the police after his lover's death and alleged that Chandrika did not die naturally but was murdered.

Revealing the details of the investigation, ASP Nala asserted it was a murder planned and executed by the victim's father and uncle. Days before her murder, Chandrika had left home with Harish, but they were found by the police, and the woman was sent back to her home after her family lodged a missing complaint, informed the officer.

Harish's life took an unexpected turn when he received a text from Chandrika, fearing she could be killed by her parents. He filed a habeas petition in the court soon after, but before the hearing date, it came to light that she had died. Her family submitted a death certificate claiming that she died under natural circumstances.

But Harish wasn't convinced. He wrote to the police seeking an investigation into Chandrika's death. During their probe, the police found some missing links that raised suspicion.

"Even in the case of natural death, it is a basic instinct for families to consult a doctor. But the girl was never taken to a doctor. She was hurriedly cremated. No close relatives were called after the death, not even her brother, who is studying in Palanpur. This led to a suspicion that the family was trying to hide something," said ASP Nala.

Further investigation revealed that Chandrika's father and uncle had planned to kill her on June 24 night itself if she didn't relent. They hatched a three-layer plan to ensure her murder does not raise any suspicion, the police said.

"First, they gave her some sedatives and put her to sleep. Then they strangled her and hung her body to make it appear as a suicide. Those who saw her body at night believed she had killed herself. But in the morning, they told others she died due to natural causes," said the officer.

Based on technical analysis, circumstantial evidence, and the conflicting statements, it was concluded to be a "planned and staged murder", and a murder case was lodged at the Tharad police station. Two people, including her uncle, were later arrested while a search is on for her father.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)