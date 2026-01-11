'Not 1, Not 1,000...': Masood Azhar's Chilling Suicide Bombers Warning

An audio recording allegedly featuring Masood Azhar, the chief of the banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has surfaced, where he claims that a large number of suicide attackers are prepared to strike at any moment.

Masood Azhar is a UN-designated terrorist who has long been accused of plotting attacks against India while operating from Pakistan.

'Not One, Not Two, Not Even 1,000'

In the recording, Azhar is heard saying that more than a thousand suicide bombers are ready and pressing him to allow them to infiltrate India. He suggests that the sheer number of his group's fighters would shock the world if made public.

In his own words, he says, "Ye (suicide bombers) ek nahi, do nahi, 100 nahi, ye 1000 bhi nahi, agar poori taadat bata doon, toh kal duniya ki media par hungama mach jayega..." (These suicide bombers are not one, not two, not 100, not even 1,000. If I tell you the full number, there will be an uproar in the world's media tomorrow...)

He also claimed that these individuals are highly motivated to carry out attacks and achieve what he calls martyrdom for their cause. However, the date and authenticity of the audio recording could not be independently verified.

Long History Of Anti-India Rhetoric

Azhar has been making inflammatory statements against India for years. He is accused of masterminding several major attacks, including the 2001 Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

The latest message comes months after Indian forces carried out strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed targets inside Pakistan, including the group's headquarters in Bahawalpur. Those strikes reportedly killed several of Azhar's close relatives and were part of India's response to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

Delhi Police sources have also linked Umar Mohammad, a suspect in a Delhi blast that killed at least 15 people and injured around 20 others, to Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Masood Azhar has not appeared publicly since 2019. That year, his hideout in Bahawalpur was hit by a powerful blast by unknown attackers, which he survived. Since then, he has largely been out of public view.