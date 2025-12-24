Gujarat Man Blocks Road To Burst Firecrackers, Threatens Those Who Protest

Vehicles helplessly waited and onlookers walked by with caution as a Surat businessman blocked a road to light fireworks to celebrate his son's birthday.

Videos from December 21 went viral, showing 58-year-old Izardar and some men with him blocking a busy road in the Dumas area to launch sparklers and burst string crackers to celebrate his son's 19th birthday.

One of the videos shows him standing with two sparkler launchers in his hands in the middle of the road as vehicles wait. When two people in a car honk at him, he turns points the lit firecrackers at them and then turns around to continue launching the sparklers into the sky. One of the men accompanying him is then seeing talking to the people in the car.

A second video shows a string of crackers being lit on the road, while another shows him launching sparklers while standing on the side of the road as vehicles pass.

The businessman defended his act, stating that several grounds in the area host events that use fireworks and cause traffic jams for hours, but face no action. He also blamed his rivals for bringing this act to public attention to tarnish his reputation. "Ordinary people don't face such situations, only videos of celebrities and prominent figures go viral," he said.

A case has been filed against Izardar, a builder, for violating public order. "It was found that Izardar burst firecrackers and set off fireworks on the public road in front of the post office near his residence, on the occasion of his son's birthday, in a manner that caused inconvenience to the public and in violation of the Police Commissioner's notification," as per an official police release.

A case has been registered against Izardar under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that deals with disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servants, police said.