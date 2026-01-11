"Thackerays Can Still Shut Down Mumbai In 10 Minutes": Sanjay Raut Exclusive

The Thackerays can still shut down Mumbai within minutes, Sena (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut has warned, echoing the might of one of Maharashtra's most powerful families that has remained ingrained in the state's politics despite electoral setbacks.

"The Thackerays can never be wiped out. We can still shut down Mumbai in 10 minutes," the Rajya Sabha MP said at NDTV Power Play this morning.

His remark follows the reunion of the Thackeray cousins -- Uddhav and Raj -- after a gap of 20 long years ahead of the high-stakes election to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC Election 2026).

"Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray are brothers. Their mothers are sisters. This was a family matter. I am a friend to both sides. If I had any role in their reunion, then I feel fortunate," Raut said.

On the ideological differences between the two cousins, he recalled past political moves when the Sena had united with the Congress despite differing on the Hindutva-secular agenda. Their (Thackerays') ideologies could be different, but they have united by prioritising the nation, said Raut, underlining the need for compromise for such alliance.

For the alliance, Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena must compromise on some matters, he said, pointing out that the politics of enmity will break the country.

Together, the Thackerays become quintessential to the idea of Maharashtra, he indicated, asserting, "The Thackeray brothers are a brand. If Thackerays survive, Marathi Manoos will survive."

In view of the upcoming elections, he assured the people of Mumbai that they will get a mayor from the Thackerays' parties. "Raj and Uddhav are not different. We are one. The mayor will be ours," he said.

The senior UBT Sena leader also asserted that the Thackeray faction will never work with Eknath Shinde again, pointing to the former party colleague who had overtaken the Shiv Sena party from Uddhav Thackeray after a power struggle.