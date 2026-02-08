"Coercion Or Conviction": Sanjay Raut On Salman Khan's Presence At RSS Event

In a scathing attack that touched upon everything from high-profile social gatherings to the intricacies of state legislative strategy, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut especially questioned the presence of actor Salman Khan at a recent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event.

RSS-Salman Tryst: 'Optics Or Desperation?'

Addressing reporters on Sunday, Raut took a swipe at the RSS leadership, following Khan's attendance at a Sangh program. He questioned whether the move was a genuine outreach or a desperate attempt to remain relevant as political winds shift.

"Was he brought in just to pull a crowd, or to show that Muslims are now welcome in the Sangh?" Raut asked, demanding a clarification from RSS chief Mohan Bhagawat.

Raut claimed the chatter on the ground suggested the invitation was more about coercion than conviction. "People there were heard whispering, 'What to do, brother? One has to go.' If power slips away, will these people still grace your stages?" he added, mocking the Sangh's historical stance on Muslim-centric politics.

The 'Uddhav Factor': A Call To Re-Enter The Fray

Shifting focus to the internal dynamics of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Raut confirmed that the alliance is tightening its ranks for the upcoming Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections.

The most significant takeaway was Raut's public appeal to his party's chief Uddhav Thackeray. "We have requested Uddhav Thackeray to return to the Legislative Council. Having served as the Chief Minister, his presence in the legislature is essential for the state and the people. It is the collective wish of the MVA that he leads from the front," Raut stated.

'Borrowed' Mayor

Raut also took aim at the newly appointed Mayor, Ritu Tawde, calling her a "borrowed" candidate from the Congress. He claimed the BJP was forced to appoint a Marathi Mayor only because of the relentless pressure applied by the Shiv Sena (UBT) on the plank of Marathi Asmita (Marathi pride).

A "Child's Play" Election

Concluding his briefing, Raut dismissed the ongoing District Parishad (ZP) polls as a farce, citing instances in Paithan where a legislator allegedly brought small children to the polling booth and reports of malfunctioning EVMs. "This isn't an election anymore, it has become child's play," he remarked.