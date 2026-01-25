Missing Posters For Uddhav Thackeray Party Leaders Who Ghosted After Polls

The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Sunday pasted posters in several parts of Kalyan and Dombivali in Thane district of its four corporators who have gone incommunicado after winning the January 15 civic elections.

Functionaries of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party slammed "missing" corporators Madhur Mhatre, Kirti Dhone, Rahul Kot and Swapnali Kene and said they owe an explanation on their post-result conduct to those who voted for them.

Despite repeated attempts by party leaders and office bearers to contact them over the past several days, their exact whereabouts remain unknown, those behind the poster campaign stated.

In polls held on January 15, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena won 52 seats in the 122-member Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, followed closely by the BJP with 51 seats. The Shiv Sena (UBT) came a distant third with 11 seats, while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) managed five, Congress two and NCP (SP) one.

On Friday, Shiv Sena (UBT) Kalyan district chief Sharad Shivraj Patil had approached Kolsewadi police seeking registration of missing person cases.

"The phones of the two corporators are switched off. Their sudden disappearance is not limited to personal security but is related to democratic values, law and order and public trust. The possibility of pressure, fraud, kidnapping or other criminal nature behind this incident cannot be ruled out," Patil had said in his complaint.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) won 11 seats, only a group of seven corporators could be registered with the Konkan Commissioner, with Umesh Borgaonkar as its leader.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)