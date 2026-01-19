'E Shinde Is Afraid His Corporators Will Jump Sides': Congress MP

In the aftermath of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, MP and Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad has come out swinging against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, accusing the ruling Mahayuti of bringing "low-level resort politics" to the city's civic body for the first time in history.

Speaking to NDTV, Gaikwad dismissed rumours of defection within her own ranks and took a dig at Eknath Shinde's decision to move his newly elected corporators to a luxury hotel in Bandra.

'Afraid' Shinde Vs 'Free' Congress

The BMC results have left the house in a delicate balance, but Gaikwad remains defiant about her party's reduced but "pure" tally.

"We have 24 corporators, and they are like 24-carat gold," Gaikwad said, emphasising the loyalty of her winning candidates. "Eknath Shinde is clearly very afraid that his corporators will jump to the other side. This is extremely low-level politics. For the first time, we are seeing hotel and resort politics being played out for BMC elections. It shows a lack of trust within their own alliance."

While the Shinde-led Sena has secluded its flock, Gaikwad pointed out that the Congress camp remains accessible. "Our corporators are roaming freely on the streets and are connected with the people. We are not afraid because our foundation is with the public, not in luxury suites."

No Backdoor Deals With UBT

Addressing the buzzing statement made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who suggested that with 108 seats, "anything can happen", Gaikwad was quick to clarify the Congress's current stance.

"We are right here, and no such talks are going on. In fact, no such discussion has even been initiated," she said, downplaying rumours of a mathematical coup to seize the Mayor's post from the BJP-Shinde combine.

Internal Democracy Or Infight?

The Mumbai Congress chief faced tough questions regarding internal dissent, specifically following demands for her resignation from senior party colleagues like Bhai Jagtap. Gaikwad said the internal friction is a sign of a healthy political environment.

"See, there is democracy in the Congress. You can speak your mind here. Do you see any democracy in the BJP? You cannot raise your voice there," she said.