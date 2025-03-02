Comic Kunal Kamra Appears Before Committee For Remarks Against E Shinde

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on Tuesday appeared before the Maharashtra legislative council's privileges committee regarding his alleged remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

However, in the absence of the main complainant, the hearing has been rescheduled to March 10, said the committee's chairperson, Prasad Lad.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare also appeared before the panel.

Kamra and Andhare later informed reporters that their statements were not recorded during the hearing, as BJP leader Pravin Darekar, the main complainant, was absent.

When asked about his reaction to a threat by the Shiv Sena, which had warned him of dire consequences if he visited Mumbai, Kamra said he felt safe.

Lad said, "Kamra told the committee that he was ready to record his statement now. However, it wouldn't be appropriate to record his statement in the absence of the complainant. It was decided that statements from both sides would be recorded on the same day, and after discussing with Darekar, it was decided to keep the hearing on March 10 at 4 PM." Andhare also referenced the incident last year when the studio where Kamra performed was vandalised, which occurred after his parody song about Shinde.

"We wanted to know what the charges against us are," she added.

Darekar had moved a breach of privilege notice against Kamra and Andhare for "derogatory remarks" against Shiv Sena leader Shinde, whose party is a constituent of the BJP-led Mahayuti.

Kamra, who has often courted controversy for his anti-establishment views, targeted Shinde in a song parody last year, obliquely referring to him as a traitor.

Andhare had supported Kamra.

The comedian, during his performance at the 'Unicontinental Mumbai' hotel in Khar area of Mumbai, had used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie "Dil To Pagal Hai" to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray.

A group of Shiv Sena workers reached the hotel and ransacked its office.

Earlier this month, Kamra had dismissed media reports claiming that he had sought an adjournment from the privileges committee as "incorrect".

