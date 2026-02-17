"A Mistake, Very, Very Sorry": Father Of Teen Whose SUV Ran Over Delhi Biker

The father of the teen whose SUV ran over a 23-year-old biker in Delhi earlier this month told NDTV that the tragic accident was a "mistake" and that his family is "very, very sorry".

"I am also a parent. It was a mistake. I am very, very sorry," the father, who spoke in Hindi, told NDTV.

Sahil Dhaneshra, who was going to his office, was killed after a Scorpio, allegedly driven by the minor, rammed his motorcycle head-on near Lal Bahadur Shastri College around 12 noon on February 3. The impact also led to a collision with a parked cab, leaving its driver seriously injured.

The accused, who did not possess a driving licence, was detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), which sent him to an observation home.

On February 10, the Board granted him interim bail, citing his ongoing Class 10 board examinations, police said.

"My wife got a call on the 3rd. It was around 11.30 or 11.45 am. The child met with an accident. I got scared. I asked her, 'How did this happen? She said, 'It happened in a car'. She was scared. I was scared too," the father, who returned to Delhi on the same day, said, recounting the tragic day.

The man said he asked his wife to take the child to the hospital, to "save the child".

He took a flight and returned to Delhi around 6 pm, nearly four hours after the accident, and went straight to the police station in Dwarka.

"We got all the information about the accident. They said, this is your car. We said, 'Yes sir'. They asked if this is your son, I said, 'Yes'. I told them I was away from home and I got to know through you and my wife's call about the accident. I presented all the documents to the police," he said, adding there was a lot of crowd at the police station.

#NDTVExclusive | Justice For Sahil- "I am very sad at Sahil's death. Don't think my son will be same again": Accused's father to @mukeshmukeshs pic.twitter.com/wiemICvgwt — NDTV (@ndtv) February 17, 2026

"We were being threatened at the police station," the father said.

Pressed to answer who is responsible for giving an SUV to a minor, the father said," I was not at home. I was away. The child made a mistake. He made a mistake. This is wrong."

When questioned about the 13 challans, including nine for speeding, against the car, and why was the teen still allowed to drive the vehicle, the father said,"The car is involved in my business. We have drivers and the challans are beacuse of them not because my child was driving the car around."

Did you ever stop your son from driving? this reporter asked the father.

"I never knew about it. He was very scared of me," he said, clarifying that his son did not even have a driving licence.

Asked if the teen's sister who was with him at the time of the accident was making reels, the father said,"No, she was not making reels. She was taking pictures and making a video."

Inna Maakan, the mother of the 23-year-old victim, has claimed that the accused teen was "out on his Scorpio to make fun reels".

PTI

"The speed with which the Scorpio is being driven is clearly visible in the reel. He (Scorpio driver) was driving in the opposite lane and came right in front of the bus and performed a stunt. My son looked to the right to see whether there was space. Because there was an e-rickshaw on the left side of the bus. The Scorpio collided with the motorcycle and hit the roadside parked car. The Scorpio driver did not apply the brakes after the collision," the victim's mother claimed.

"This is a criminal mentality, not a 'mistake.' You cannot call this a mere accident because they left home specifically to perform stunts for a video. Because of their reel, my child's life is gone," she claimed.

Asked if he has any message of the family, the accused's father said,"The whole family is disturbed. For that family as well, I feel very sad. I feel very sad for that person as well. I cannot describe it in words. And whoever is watching, through your TV network, I want to say I am feeling very sad."

Lal Singh, the accused's lawyer, said the teenager, who has interim relief, will surrender again at the juvenile correction home on March 7 The lawyer added that the family responded immediately.

When the father was asked about the age mismatch and confusion arising out of it, he said, "Looking at his (son's) healthy body, the public was saying something about the incident. You can understand the problem. In my opinion, there is nothing like that. We have the documents. Whatever the police department has given, that is the truth. And what is genuine, that is what we have given."

It has emerged that the teenager driving the SUV that caused the crash had told police he was 19 years old.

The birth certificate of the driver, accessed by NDTV, however, reveals that he was indeed a minor, as has been widely reported, and was not eligible to drive because he did not meet the minimum age requirement for a driving licence. The birth certificate shows the boy was born on August 2, 2009, which means he is 16 years old.

Asked about the teenager's past, the father maintained that his son was a high-scoring student and has won many medals.

"The school in which he studies, from that school, he has got 125 awards, including gold and silver. The attendance is 98-99%. The police have verified it. His scores range between 85-90. Even that has been verified by the police," the father said, adding that he doesn't think his son will be "able to recover" from this and that he is in a state of deep shock.