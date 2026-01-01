Centre Reviews LPG Supply Situation At High-Level Meet With States

Amid concerns over the availability of cooking gas amid the Middle East war, the Centre has held a high-level meeting with States and Union Territories to review the LPG supply situation and ensure smooth distribution across the country.

Government sources said the Union Home Secretary chaired the meeting with Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of all states and Union Territories. Senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs were also present.

States were informed that an LPG Control Order issued on March 8, 2026, directs refineries and petrochemical complexes to maximise LPG production and prioritise supply for domestic household consumers.

According to officials, certain restrictions have been imposed on the use of LPG by commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants to safeguard domestic availability. However, the government has clarified that hospitals and educational institutions are exempt from these restrictions.

States and Union Territories were asked to ensure the security of LPG infrastructure and the supply chain. They were also advised to closely monitor local LPG availability on a daily basis and take strict action against hoarding, diversion, or any violation of the control order.

Officials said States should also run awareness campaigns in coordination with oil marketing companies to reassure consumers and counter fears of a shortage. The government has emphasised that adequate steps are being taken to ensure a sufficient LPG supply for households.

The Centre has also asked states to closely track social media platforms and act promptly against the spread of misinformation or rumours that could create panic among consumers.

Government sources said the Ministry of Home Affairs has strengthened its 24-hour control room to deal with the situation. Nodal officers from the Petroleum Ministry and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry have been integrated into the system to enable quick fact-checking and immediate clarifications to states on any emerging issue.

Officials reiterated that the government is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted LPG availability for domestic consumers.