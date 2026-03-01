Advertisement

Iran Military Says Will Hit US, Israeli Economic Targets In Region

Iran's military vowed on Wednesday to launch strikes against US and Israeli economic targets in the region, including banks, after overnight attacks hit an Iranian bank.

Iranian media said US and Israeli strikes hit a bank in Tehran overnight.

"The enemy has given us free rein to target economic centres and banks belonging to the United States and the Zionist regime," the military's central operational command, Khatam Al-Anbiya, said in a statement carried by state TV.

It urged people across the region to refrain from going within one kilometre (half a mile) of banks.

Iranian media said US and Israeli strikes hit a bank in Tehran overnight, killing an unspecified number of staff.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi later said that "a branch of my country's oldest bank was bombed while full of employees".

"Our Powerful Armed Forces will exact retribution for this crime," he added on X.

He did not provide a toll for the attack.

