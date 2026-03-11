NRI Woman Stuck In India After Visiting Sick Mother Risks Losing US Home

An Indian woman working in the US on an H-1B visa is facing a tough situation after travelling to India to care for her sick mother. The woman, who had built a life in the US, is now struggling to return due to the unavailability of visa appointments. Now, her job is at risk. Details of the ordeal were shared by a user on Reddit, who wrote, "A friend of mine had to urgently fly from the U.S. to India because her mother became very sick. Now she's stuck."

"She can't get a visa appointment to return to the U.S. Her entire life is there, her home, her job, her responsibilities. The mortgage still needs to be paid. The car loan. Bills don't stop."

See the post here:

The post mentioned that the woman is considering selling her US assets, including her home, if she can't secure a visa. "Imagine building a life in another country for years, and suddenly being unable to return because you can't get a visa slot," the post added.

H-1B visa holders often face difficulties returning to the US after spending extended time in India, with risks of visa cancellations or being deemed to have "abandoned employment". Recent policy changes, including expanded vetting requirements and social media reviews, have caused significant delays and cancellations of visa appointments.

Social Media Reaction

With thousands of views and over 300 upvotes, the post on the r/h1b subreddit resonated with many who live abroad, away from their families. "Respect her and her decision. I am still in the US, but if anything happens to my parents back home, I know that I will take the earliest flight to be with them, regardless of whether I can get back to the US or not. I am from Vietnam and I think I will be happy being home too," one user wrote in the comment section," wrote one user.

"A person who files back to their ailing parents disregarding everything else is a child i have immense respect for. These are all tides of life but your friend has shown character and duty. I wish the very best in life for her. The very best," another user praised her.

"She should be proud of her decision of visiting mother when she needed her. Also, the reality is people considered a temporary visa as permanent residency. It is time for people to understand the difference between temporary worker and permanent residence. Shouldn't have build a life on a temporary visa. The rules can change anyday and that's bitter pill to swallow," one user clarified, taking a stand for the woman.