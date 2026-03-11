Who Is Daniel Jackson? Gen Z President Of Micronation He Created In Europe

The story of Daniel Jackson, a 21-year-old with British and Australian citizenship, continues to intrigue people around the world. He gained recognition when he created his own country, called the Free Republic of Verdis, and declared himself its president. This self-proclaimed micronation is located on a disputed patch of land along the Danube River between Serbia and Croatia.

Who is Daniel Jackson?

As per an old report by The Guardian, Jackson lives in Dover, UK, and works as a freelance game developer. He discovered the unclaimed land, known as Pocket 3, while searching online maps with friends at age 14. He argues that the land qualifies as terra nullius, or "nobody's land," as neither Serbia nor Croatia claims it due to a border dispute.

Although prohibited from entering the territory, Jackson has created a flag, coat of arms, and constitution. He also established a volunteer government with ministers and ambassadors. Passports and identity cards were also issued, but aren't recognised internationally. As per reports, this so-called nation attracted around 3,000 applicants for citizenship, with 400 receiving passports.

Free Republic of Verdis has a website, which states that "Daniel Jackson is the incumbent President of the Free Republic of Verdis during the time that Verdis' provisional government is in power." "Jackson has been serving as the President of the Free Republic of Verdis since the 30th of May 2019," it added.

"President Jackson has joined on surveying and cadastral trips in Verdis prior to the permanent settlement, and was one of the Verdisian's who were detained when Croatian police violated international law by entering Verdis in October 2023."

He, apparently, has made two humanitarian trips to Ukraine with volunteers. But whether it was legal remains doubtful.

Can people live there?

Free Republic of Verdis is a small country in Southeast Europe, "dedicated to democratic values, reconciliation of ethnic groups, modernisation, the environment, and many more goals".

The administration has been largely dedicated to working towards international recognition, funding, and the overall nation-building of the Free Republic of Verdis.

Despite all the efforts, the attempts to live in the Free Republic of Verdis have been unsuccessful. In 2023, Croatian police even detained and deported several settlers, including Jackson. He was also given a lifetime ban from entering Croatia.

Also, Croatia rejects the claim, citing international law and border agreements. Jackson plans to step down as president once Verdis is established, aiming for peaceful relations with Croatia.