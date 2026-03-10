Rare 'Doomsday Fish' Sighting In Mexico Sparks Concern, Video Goes Viral

Two oarfish, commonly known as 'doomsday fish', were reportedly spotted on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, sparking widespread concern and fascination on social media. The rare deep-sea creatures, which can grow up to 30 feet in length, are believed to surface before natural disasters, according to Japanese folklore. According to Newsweek, the incident occurred when two sisters noticed something "flashing" in the distance and discovered the oarfish, which normally live at depths of around 3,000 feet, struggling in shallow water.

Monica Pittenger, one of the sisters, posted the video of the ribbon-like fish on Instagram in collaboration with the account We Love Animals. However, NDTV can't verify the viral video.

"It was flashing, and it was really bright," she said. "And when we saw them up close, it was like nothing we've seen before, so we were like, 'This can't be real'".

Watch the video here:

She added that her sister "cannot stand anything in pain" and attempted to guide the fish back into the sea. "Just watching all these men standing around, and she throws me her phone and her drink and her bag, and she's like, 'Hold this,'" Pittenger added.

"I think a lot of people were very hesitant because nobody really knew what it was. It's not every day that you see that. And I mean, I don't blame them."

Oarfish feed on krill and are rarely seen near the surface. It is often associated with impending disasters, such as earthquakes and tsunamis, due to its deep-sea habitat and rare appearances. However, scientists say there's no concrete evidence linking these sightings to natural disasters. But still, the sighting has sparked debate, with some viewing it as an ominous sign and others seeing it as a remarkable natural phenomenon.

"Oarfish are extremely sensitive to seismic activity. Called "doomsday fish" cause sightings of them washed up on beaches mean an inevitable catastrophe like earthquakes or tsunamis," one user wrote in the comment section.