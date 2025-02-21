Video: Rare "Doomsday Fish" Washes Ashore in Mexico, Sparks Alarm

An elusive oarfish was spotted in the shallow waters of Baja California Sur, along Mexico's Pacific Coast. Known for its long, ribbon-like body and vibrant orange fins, the deep-sea creature is also referred to as the "doomsday fish". Legend has it that it's often seen ahead of an impending disaster.



According to Ocean Conservancy (a nonprofit environmental advocacy group), the odd-looking fish is "seen as being harbingers of bad news, particularly disasters or destruction."



The fish is known as "Ryugu no tsukai," which translates to "Messenger of the Sea God" in Japanese mythology. Around 20 oarfish washed ashore ahead of Japan's 2011 earthquake, considered one of the most catastrophic in history.



An X user named FearBuck shared the video of the fish, writing, "A deep-sea creature rarely seen by humans called the oarfish has washed ashore in Mexico!"

Many flocked to the comment section, reigniting age-old fears.



"There have actually been multiple oarfish that have been spotted on beaches recently. Does that mean doomsday × 3 is coming?" said a person.

Another posted, "What is going on in the bottom of the ocean that has all these deep sea fish suddenly surfacing?"

This person said the fish "usually surfaced only when they were sick, dying, or disoriented, making sightings rare."

Experts disagree with the claim that sightings are always linked to an impending disaster. They say that changes in ocean conditions, including El Niño and La Niña, may have led to increased sightings. Apart from that, changing water temperatures, illness and injuries might have also washed the fish to the surface.



According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, Oarfish can grow up to 36 feet long. They can be found at depths of up to 3,280 feet (1,000 meters), but they are most commonly found at 656 feet (200 meters).