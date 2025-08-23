On US-Pak Ties, S Jaishankar's Reminders On History, Osama Bin Laden

At a time when the United States is seen as cosying up to Pakistan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the US is forgetting its history with the country and also reminded it that Osama Bin Laden, one of the world's most wanted terrorists, was found in the military town of Abbottabad in 2011.

On US President Donald Trump's claim of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Mr Jaishankar said that while he had spoken to the US side, the cessation of hostilities was decided between New Delhi and Islamabad.

To a question on the increasing closeness between the US and Pakistan - evidenced by US Donald Trump inviting Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir to the White House , among other things - at the ET World Leaders Forum on Saturday, Mr Jaisankar said, to loud applause, that the two countries have a history and a "history of overlooking that history".

"They have a history with each other. And they have a history of overlooking that history. It's not the first time we have seen things. And the interesting thing is that when you look sometimes at the certificates that say somebody in the military will give, it's the same military which went into Abbottabad and found you know who there. So the issue, in a way, is when countries are very focused on doing the politics of convenience. They keep trying to do this. Some of it can be tactical, some of it can have other benefits or calculations," the minister said.

While seeing that relationship play out, he added, India also keeps in mind the strengths of its ties with the US and what makes that relevant.

"But, again, I obviously respond to the situation or the challenge of the day. But I also do so always keeping in mind the larger structural strengths of the relationship and the confidence that comes from it. So I take it in that spirit. I know what I am about. I know what my strengths are, I know what is the importance and relevance of my relationship. So that's what guides me," Mr Jaishankar said.

Operation Sindoor, Ceasefire

On Operation Sindoor and Mr Trump's claims, which India has repeatedly denied and said that the precise targeting of Pakistani military bases made Islamabad push for a ceasefire, the External Affairs minister said every country talks to each other when a conflict occurs.

"It is a fact that phone calls were made at the time. Calls were made by the US and other countries as well. This is not a secret. Almost every phone call I had, definitely every American phone call I had, is there on my X account. So, when something like this happens, countries do call up... I mean, after all, don't I call up? I mean, when Israel-Iran was happening, I called up. When Russia-Ukraine was happening, I called up," he pointed out.

"So, in today's international relations, because it is an interdependent world and those who have a stronger history of international relations will do that. But that is one thing. It is something quite different to assert mediation or to assert that an outcome which was negotiated between India and Pakistan was not negotiated between India and Pakistan. It was," he emphasised.