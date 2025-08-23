Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Chamoli District, Several Feared Missing

Many people are feared missing after a cloudburst hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday night, causing debris to sweep through homes. According to officials, the Tharali market area and the Tharali tehsil complex were heavily covered by debris. Many residential areas, including the official residence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), shops, and vehicles, were buried under it.

In the nearby Sagwara village, a girl is reported to be buried under the debris inside a building, causing panic in the area.

Locals have rushed out of their homes and rescue operations are underway, officials said.

Some shops in the Chepdon market area were damaged.

The Tharali-Gwaldam road and the Tharali-Sagwara road have been shut due to the debris and heavy rainfall, affecting traffic movement.

A video shows people walking through their homes covered in debris and knee-deep water.

"There is a possibility of a lot of damage due to the cloud burst in Tharali tehsil of Chamoli last night. A lot of debris has come due to the cloudburst, due to which many houses, including the SDM residence, have been completely damaged," Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said.

Officials informed that teams of NDRF and SDRF have been engaged in rescue operations since last night. Many locals have been evacuated from their homes and taken to safer locations, the Chamoli police said.

"Due to heavy rainfall last night in the Tharali police station area, public life was affected. Considering the severity of the situation, the Tharali police showed promptness during the night, alerting local people and evacuating them from their homes to safer locations."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he is closely monitoring the situation.

"Late last night, a tragic report of a cloudburst was received in the Tharali area of Chamoli district. The district administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. In this regard, I am in constant contact with the local administration and am personally closely monitoring the situation. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he wrote in a post on X.