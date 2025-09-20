Intertwined In Death: Mother, Sons' Bodies Found Under Chamoli Landslide Debris

As rescue operations in Uttarakhand's disaster-hit Chamoli district continued, a heart-rending visual emerged from the debris when a woman was found with her twin sons clinging to her body - all three dead.

The visual emerged a day after the woman's husband Kunwar Singh was miraculously pulled alive from the debris on Thursday, 16 hours after heavy rains and a cloudburst led to landslides and heavy debris flow in the district's Nandanagar locality.

When the 38-year-old woman's body was found, her sons Vishal and Vikas, both 10 years old, were found in her embrace, indicating attempts by the mother to shield and save the children at the time disaster struck.

After disaster hit the area on Wednesday, eight people went missing, prompting the district administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to launch search and rescue operations. Flash floods and landslides resulted in massive infrastructural damage and loss of livelihood. Relief camps have been set up for displaced families, while search operations are being intensified in the affected areas.

Second day into relief operations, the Public Works Department constructed a temporary Bailey bridge on the Dehradun-Mussoorie Highway.

The incident comes a week after a devastating cloudburst in Dehradun's Sahastradhara, which killed at least 13 people, swept away roads, damaged shops and homes, and destroyed two major bridges. The disaster had cut off multiple routes linking the state capital with surrounding regions.

During this, the Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Dehradun also suffered extensive damage after the Tamsa River, swollen by torrential rains and a cloudburst in Sahastradhara, inundated the temple premises. Several feet of sand and debris entered the temple complex, submerging the Shivling and leaving deep cracks in the walls.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster-hit regions of Raipur and Mussoorie Assembly constituencies, where he took stock of the on-ground situation and inspected the ongoing relief and rescue operations. "Around 35 houses have been damaged due to a cloudburst. Around 20 people are injured, and 14 others are missing. 200 people have been affected by the disaster last night in Chamoli. All rescue teams have reached there. DM and SSP are also on the spot. The injured have been taken to the hospitals. The severely injured will be shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh. NDRF, SDRF, ITBP, and Police are carrying out rescue operations. We are trying to move the people to safe places," the Chief Minister said.

He further added that the damaged roads are being repaired on a priority basis and that all relevant agencies across districts have been directed to remain on alert throughout September, until the monsoon season officially ends.