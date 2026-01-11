Multiple Drone Intrusion Attempts Reported Near Line Of Control In J&K

The Indian Army fired at a Pakistani drone in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector near the Line of Control (LoC) this evening, sources said. Several more drones were spotted, they said.

A video showing tracer rounds illuminating the night sky, while an invisible stream of lead went for the kill had parallels with what the country saw during last year's Operation Sindoor.

The army is searching the area to check if the drones had dropped firearms or drugs. Yesterday, a drone that came from the direction of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) dropped a consignment of weapons in the Samba sector.

The army said machine guns engaged the drones.

Another drone was seen in Rajouri district at 6.35 pm. The flying object with blinking light came from Dharmsal village in Kalakote and moved further towards Bharakh, officials said. A drone-like object, with blinking light, was seen hovering for a few minutes over Chak Babral village in Ramgarh sector of Samba around 7.15 pm, they said. Another drone-like object was seen moving from Tain towards Topa in Mankote sector, located along the LoC, in Poonch district at 6.25 pm.

India had shot down several Pakistani drones during Operation Sindoor. Drone sightings had drastically reduced after that; however, at least five Pakistani drone incursions were reported in a single day today.

Pakistan uses drones to drop weapons and drugs on Indian territory and to support state-sponsored terror groups.