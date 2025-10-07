"Foreigners Vs Pahadi People": Woman Lifts 40 Kg Grass Bundle, Leaves Foreign Tourist In Awe

A foreign tourist visiting Uttarakhand was left awestruck after witnessing the incredible strength and grace of a local woman in the hills of Chamoli. The traveller, Gemma Colell, captured the moment on video and shared it on Instagram, where it quickly went viral, gaining over 2 lakh views.

In her post, Gemma described her encounter with two women harvesting grass for their buffaloes in a village near Bank, Chamoli. As she passed them again an hour later, one of the women - whom she affectionately referred to as "Anti" - challenged her to lift a grass bundle.

Watch the video here:

Though Gemma is used to carrying 20-25 kg during treks, she was stunned to find the bundle weighed more than 40 kg. Despite her best efforts, the local woman lifted it effortlessly, impressing with her strength, technique, and balance - qualities shaped by years of living in the rugged Himalayan terrain.

Gemma praised the woman's abilities and humorously remarked, "Foreigners vs Pahadi people - no competition at all!"

The video struck a chord with social media users, many of whom expressed admiration for the hardworking mountain women and their daily resilience.

"My mom also used to do that. I still remember those days. Such scenes remind us how strong and hardworking Pahadi women are. Their everyday efforts deserve the highest respect," commented a user.

"It's a daily routine for them, and we are proud to be Pahadi," wrote another user.

"Women are the real backbone of Himalayan households! While men move to cities in search of jobs, they are the ones who endure the hard work of raising kids and cattle," commented a third user.

The post also highlighted the deep respect tourists often develop for local traditions and communities.