Foreigner Calls Udaipur India's Most Beautiful City, Asks Why It Isn't Mentioned More

A foreign national has gone viral on social media after calling Udaipur as the most beautiful city in India. Rory Porter, who has travelled to India twice last year, said he could not understand why the northern Indian city, referred to as the Venice of the East, was not as popular as the other tourist hotspots in the country.

"This is India's Venice. I can never understand why this place is not mentioned more," said Porter, adding: "Not only does it feature in a James Bond movie, but it also has a palace, literally on an island in the middle of a lake."

"The city is often referred to as the city of lakes or the Venice of the East. Founded in 1559 by Maharana Udai Singh II, it was once the capital of the historic kingdom of Mewar."

Porter also mentioned that Udaipur was never fully captured by the Mughals, with the ruling family still living in the city and managing several palaces and heritage properties.

"Today, the city is filled with luxury and interesting architecture. It feels like a romantic place. It is calm and less hectic than other cities. If you manage to capture the view from one of the rooftops, then you are in for a treat."

'Much Better Than Venice'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.3 lakh views and hundreds of comments as social media users waxed lyrical about Udaipur's beauty.

"Notice how Meta didn't push this reel, unlike other negative posts about India," said one user, while another added: "Naah, this place is much better than Venice."

A third commented: "Was here last year! Hella fun exploring the different castles, trying out local cuisine, and praying at the various mandirs."

A fourth said: "Thanks to our Indian king rulers who have saved our culture, our roots and our historical culture heritage sites, our historical sites."