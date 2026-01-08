Baba Vanga's Predictions For 2026: Start Of World War III And Humanity's First Alien Contact

Bulgarian psychic Baba Vanga, often referred to as the 'Nostradamus of the Balkans', is believed to have accurately predicted major world events such as the 9/11 attacks, the death of Princess Diana, and the rise of China. Though Baba Vanga died in 1996 at the age of 85, her prophecies continue to be a source of intrigue. Now, according to a report in the New York Post, Baba Vanga is said to have predicted the start of World War III in 2026 and humanity's first encounter with extraterrestrial beings.

"Humanity will make contact with extraterrestrial life, possibly leading to a global crisis or apocalypse," she warned, with some conspiracy theorists linking it to the discovery of a mysterious object, 3I/ATLAS, which made its closest approach to Earth last month.

Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, including China's continued military pressure on Taiwan and strained relations between Russia and the USA, some have claimed that Baba Vanga's forecast about World War III could potentially come true.

Though Baba Vanga's prophecy claims that WWIII will begin this year, it is unlikely to wipe out humanity. Her previous predictions claimed that the downfall of humanity started last year, with the world officially ending in 5079.

In 2025, Baba Vanga's predictions included shattering earthquakes, a war in Europe and a global economic disaster, in addition to the beginning of the downfall of humanity.

Nostradamus' Predictions

Apart from Baba Vanga's predictions, social media has been buzzing with prophecies made by Nostradamus, a French astrologer and physician who lived in the 1500s and predicted some of the modern-day epochal moments, such as Adolf Hitler's rise to power, the September 11 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per Nostradamus' vague writings, this year may witness the assassination of a prominent male figure or perhaps a political coup that could shake a political regime. Another verse from his writings warned that a seven-month great war was afoot this year.