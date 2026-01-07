Indian Content Creator Based In US Earns Rs 40 Lakh In 2025, Shares Details

An Indian content creator based in the United States has revealed that she earned Rs 40 lakh through brand partnerships in 2025 alone. Shivee Chauhan, a San Francisco-based working mom with over 220k Instagram followers, offered a glimpse into US life for Indian families, covering skincare, food, travel, career, and parenting through relatable, authentic content.

"How much I made as a lifestyle content creator in 2025. These are brand partnerships totals only and do not include digital sales," Chauhan captioned the accompanying video.

Chauhan stated that she earned Rs 3.8 lakh in January, Rs 20,000 in February, Rs 5 lakh in March, Rs 3.8 lakh in April, Rs 5.26 lakh in May, Rs 2.6 lakh in June, Rs 3.3 lakh in July, Rs 5 lakh in August, Rs 1.8 lakh in September, Rs 2.1 lakh in October, Rs 3.7 lakh in November and Rs 3.5 lakh in December.

Chauhan revealed that she focused on creating content without worrying much about brands that eventually contacted her about a partnership.

Check The Viral Post Here:

As Chauhan's post went viral, curious social media users asked her how she managed to scale her content and collaborations whilst working under the strict US visa restrictions. She revealed that she was a permanent resident, which allowed her to monetise her social media footprint.

"I answered elsewhere, I earn both in USD and INR, so to just keep the numbers simple. A 50-50 split is a good assumption," Chauhan added when asked why her earnings were listed in Indian rupees.

Chauhan said she had been a content creator for five years now and earned roughly Rs 25 lakh in 2023 and 2024.