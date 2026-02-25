Video Of "Weak" White Tiger At Patna Zoo Sparks Concern, PETA India Intervenes

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA India) has requested that Patna Zoo (Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park) to rehabilitate a white tiger seen in a viral video that appeared to show the animal in a weak and distressed state. PETA India has urged zoo authorities to move the tiger to a sanctuary where its condition can improve away from intense confinement.

Video recorded by visitors showed the white tiger standing motionless for long periods, leading to speculation about malnutrition or illness. The clip raised alarms about its health and living conditions, prompting calls for urgent action. Many on social media questioned whether the tiger is getting enough food, timely vet care, and proper mental stimulation in its enclosure.

Responding to these videos, PETA highlighted signs of 'zoochosis'-- a psychological condition common in captive animals, and urged officials to intervene. The animal body also tagged the Central Zoo Authority, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and the state's Department of Environment.

"We request Patna Zoo to rehabilitate this tiger to a sanctuary where the zoochosis (psychological condition from intense confinement) can ease and body condition can hopefully improve," PETA wrote.

See the tweet here:

We request Patna Zoo to rehabilitate this tiger to a sanctuary where the zoochosis (psychological condition from intense confinement) can ease and body condition can hopefully improve. @CZA_Delhi, @NitishKumar, @MLCBJPPramod, @DEFCCOfficial — PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 25, 2026

The controversy has reignited discussions about whether keeping wild animals in captivity is right, especially for large predators like tigers that need lots of space and specialised care. Many are calling for an independent health audit and a public update on the tiger's status.

One user wrote, "He needs food. He needs his habitat. He needs to be safe. What's truly disheartening is that this no longer surprises us..."

Another commented, "This is heartbreaking; white tigers deserve care, not neglect."

A third said, "My heart breaks for this poor creature. Animals like these should be in sanctuaries, not soulless zoos."

"I don't really like the concept of zoo. It's a very small place for an animal to live. The national park kind of concept is much better atleast they can roam around freelly," added a fourth.

Patna zoo authorities haven't released a detailed statement addressing the concerns.