Kolkata Wins PETA India's Most Vegan-Friendly City Award For 2025. Here's Why

Kolkata has long been celebrated for its vibrant street food and rich culinary heritage. This year, Kolkata has earned a new distinction that places it firmly on the global vegan map. Marking World Vegan Month in November, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India (PETA India) has officially declared Kolkata as India's Most Vegan-Friendly City of 2025. The recognition was presented to Mayor Firhad Hakim, who also serves as the Minister of the West Bengal Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs. According to PETA India, the honour highlights the city's abundance of naturally vegan Bengali dishes, its growing network of vegan-friendly restaurants, and its rising interest in sustainable, cruelty-free fashion and events.

Bengali Cuisine Is Richer In Vegan Dishes Than Many Realise

While many associate Bengali cuisine with fish-based delicacies, the region's plant-forward dishes offer just as much depth and flavour. Several traditional favourites - from aloo posto and aloo chop to cholar dal, tomato khejur chutney, and the beloved puchka - are naturally vegan when prepared without ghee. These classics form a major part of daily Bengali meals and demonstrate how seamlessly vegan options integrate into the city's food culture.

Vegan-Forward Cafes, Restaurants, And Retailers In Kolkata

Kolkata's modern food scene also reflects its openness towards veganism. Popular restaurants such as Burma Burma and The Flaming Bowl offer innovative stir-fries, creative Asian dishes, and tofu-based preparations. Cafes like Aldo Cafe, Out and Beyond, Glenburn Cafe, and Sienna Store and Cafe serve plant-based milks, while The Daily offers vegan cake and dairy-free ice cream. For those looking for entirely plant-based treats, Oven to Plate, a cloud bakery, is fully vegan. Meanwhile, the online retailer Vegan Daily provides a range of vegan essentials, including plant-based seafood alternatives, allowing classics like maacher jhol to be recreated compassionately.

Vegan-Friendly Events And Public Awareness

This year, Kolkata also hosted an animal-awareness themed Durga Puja installation created by PETA India. The display featured vegan snacks and advocated for replacing horse-drawn carriages with heritage-style motorised vehicles.

PETA India On Why Kolkata Stands Out

"From flavourful Bengali plant-powered dishes to sustainable vegan fashion and festive animal-friendly events, Kolkata is an unexpectedly delightful destination for vegans and the vegan-curious," says Dr Kiran Ahuja, Senior Manager, Vegan and Corporate Projects at PETA India. "PETA India is celebrating Kolkata's ever-expanding vegan offerings for setting a shining example and helping to make the world a kinder place for all."