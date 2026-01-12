No VIP Quota, Local Cuisine: Inside India's First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

The Indian Railway is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Guwahati and Kolkata later this month, marking a major milestone in long-distance, overnight rail travel and further strengthening connectivity between the Northeast region and Eastern India.

The central government is making significant preparations for the launch.

According to official sources, the Vande Bharat Sleeper train - India's first - will be for the general public and VIP or emergency quota will not be allowed. Top and senior railway officials will also not be allowed to use passes to travel on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, they said.

Only confirmed tickets will be issued to passengers, significantly reducing the waiting list, sources said. RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) - which guarantees a passenger a seat to travel even when fully booked and allows them to share a side-lower berth, with potential to upgrade to a full berth if cancellations occur, will also not be allowed.

Officials said that passengers will receive a completely upgraded bedroll, including blanket covers. It will be a modern bedroll with better quality as compared to regular trains.

Middle & low-income families की next-generation सवारी…

🚆Vande Bharat Sleeper pic.twitter.com/kTDXxW2k85 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 3, 2026

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train passengers will enjoy improved facilities, transparent ticketing, and uniform rules. They will also be provided with local cuisine onboard.

All the staff onboard will be wearing a uniform.

The train will showcase India's culture, official sources said.

The Vande Bharat Sleep train has 11 coaches of 3 AC, four coaches of 2 AC, and one coach of 1 AC. Of the total 823 berths, 611 are in 3 AC, 188 in 2 AC, and 24 in 1 AC. It has several features, including ergonomically designed berths with improved cushioning, automatic doors with vestibules for smooth movement, enhanced ride comfort through superior suspension and noise reduction, an automatic train protection system (Kavach), an emergency talk-back system, and disinfectant technology to maintain high sanitation standards, among others.