"Every Dog Has Her Day": PETA India On Supreme Court's Tweaked Stray Dogs Order

PETA India, an animal rights organisation, thanked the Supreme Court for modifying its previous order on the removal of stray dogs from the streets of Delhi-NCR, with the statement: "Every dog has her day".

"Today is the day for Sheru at the tea stall, Rani at the mandir steps, and Moti in the society grounds," the foremost voice for animal rights in the country said.

PETA India, in its statement, urged the citizens of the country not to support breeders and instead adopt a dog in need from the streets or shelters. It also urged them to put out clean water bowls for the canines and asked the municipal authorities to ensure feeding areas in every lane.

"On behalf of the community dogs we serve, we thank the three-judge bench for its decision to implement and facilitate the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023 and urge the public to also do their part: refuse to support breeders and pet stores by choosing to adopt a dog in need from the street or animal shelter, get their companion dogs sterilised and support sterilisation efforts," the statement read.

It added, "As feeders help create friendly dogs who are easier to handle for treatment, sterilisations and vaccinations - PETA India urges municipal authorities to ensure ample feeding areas in every lane, and asks the public to put out clean water bowls and to join feeding drives. PETA India also urges the public to remain vigilant to ensure dogs are not wrongly labelled as "aggressive" and unfairly picked up, and to immediately file complaints with the municipality if this occurs. Today's result in court proves that the majority thinks of community dogs as beloved neighbours and friends."

With the revised Supreme Court order, Delhi and the rest of India can move closer to a day where no dogs are left to suffer from hunger, accidents, and cruelty, the organisation said.

Today's result in the Supreme Court for community dogs proves that the majority consider Sheru, Moti and Rani as our beloved neighbours and friends.



PETA India appeals to municipalities to ensure feeding spots in every lane. 🐶❤️#Delhi #IndieDogs #Dogs #AnimalRights… pic.twitter.com/KIpk58Q320 — PETA India (@PetaIndia) August 22, 2025

The top court, in its tweaked order, directed that the animals will be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation. However, the three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria made it clear that the relocation will not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.

According to the court, the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules will be followed - which provide a set of guidelines to control the stray population.

The court also directed the municipal authorities to create a dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs, adding that public feeding will not be allowed - and if violated, strict action would follow. Animal lovers can apply for the adoption of dogs before the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the court said, but also warned that once adopted, those dogs should not be left back on the streets.

Last week, the Supreme Court had ruled that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters in view of the rising cases of dog bites leading to rabies deaths. This was challenged by animal lovers who even carried out large protests across the country.