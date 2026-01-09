Forgotten Email Reunites American Man With Japanese Friend After 48 Years

In a touching story that has captured hearts online, a chance discovery of an old email address led to a reunion nearly five decades in the making. Walter, a man from North Carolina, recently reconnected with Kazuhiko, a Japanese exchange student who lived with his family 48 years ago.

The story was shared by Walter's daughter, Meredith Dean, in a now-viral Instagram post. She revealed that her father found a handwritten note left by his late mother, which included Kazuhiko's old email address. Just before boarding a flight to Japan, Walter decided to try reaching out.

To his surprise, Kazuhiko responded.

With the help of Nobuko, the wife of Walter's best friend who assisted with translations, the two friends arranged to meet for lunch in Tokyo. A video of their reunion shows the men embracing warmly, with Walter saying, "You look the same."

Watch the video here:

Dean reflected on the moment, writing, "It's never too late to reconnect with old friends - even across the world."

The post has gone viral, with users calling it the "sweetest story on the internet." The reunion has reminded many of the enduring power of friendship and human connection.

Users flooded the comments with emotional reactions to the heartwarming reunion. One wrote, "My brother," adding tearful emojis to express the sentiment. Another shared a personal story, saying, "So awesome. My in-laws just hosted their foreign exchange students from Japan after 30 years. Such a special experience." A third user simply added, "Omg I love it!! So cool."