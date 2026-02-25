Domino's Responds After US Family Orders Pizza At Airport Terminal To Save Money

A US family's clever move to save money at the airport has gone viral. They ordered Domino's pizza from their terminal to avoid the high prices of airport meals. The family, who had a delayed flight, opted for this creative solution to satisfy their hunger. They shared their experience on Instagram, captioning it "Airport food hack, let's goooo!"

The video showed them receiving their Domino's order at the airport. It sparked debate online, with most users saying that the smell of pizza would be rude for other passengers.

"Our flight was delayed, and we didn't want to pay airport food prices, so we ordered Dominos for delivery to the airport," the text on the video read.

Social media reaction

The video went viral with over 13 million views and hundreds of comments. A staggering 423,000 users liked the post. Domino's Pizza also joined the conversation, playfully responding with "just plane delicious" in the comments section.

"I would cry if someone ordered a pizza and I had to sit next to them on a plane and smell it the whole time," one user said.

"How are people complaining about the smell of pizza??! Bring curry on ok yeah, I understand, but pizza? That smells so good," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I'm a flight attendant. It's a good idea... to eat in the airport... However, it's gonna smell up the plane, and a lot of those boxes are hard to dispose of on the plane because they take up a lot of space. Ever notice how small our trash bags are? Our galley trashes aren't that big," another user said.

"How did you get back through security after already being at the gate before ordering?"