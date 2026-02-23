Greater Noida's Global Dream: Japan-Style And Singapore-Style Cities Proposed To UP Government

The Greater Noida region in Uttar Pradesh is set to receive a major infrastructure boost once a bold proposal of developing Japan-style and Singapore-style cities gets government approval. The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has submitted an elaborate proposal to the state government to develop 'Japan City' and 'Singapore City' along the Yamuna Expressway. The proposed cities will span 500 acres each in Sector 5A and Sector 7 of Greater Noida, and will have a balanced mix of industrial, residential, commercial and institutional units.

What did the official say?

YEIDA CEO Rakesh Kumar Singh said that the proposal informed the state's Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner that land for the two proposed projects has been identified within the authority's jurisdiction. According to him, the authority has also prepared the land acquisition plan for both projects.

What are the key highlights of this proposal?

As mentioned, 500 acres for Japan City in Sector 5A and 500 acres for Singapore City in Sector 7, Greater Noida has been allocated as per the proposal.

The major focus is on setting up industries as at least 70% of land earmarked for industrial use. Notably, residential, commercial and institutional spaces are also included.

"The proposal states that these sectors can be developed as integrated industrial townships," he said as quoted by PTI.

Yogi Adityanath's Singapore, Japan visit

The news of the proposal aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's planned four-day visits to Japan and Singapore, where he will position Uttar Pradesh as the "manufacturing hub of India", officials said.

During the visit, scheduled from February 23-26, the chief minister is expected to hold talks on data centre infrastructure, renewable energy prospects, and explore investments in the agribusiness and automobile sectors. He is scheduled to meet with representatives of Google, Toshiba, and Suzuki Motors, among others. He will spend two days each in both countries, February 23 and 24 in Singapore and February 25 and 26 in Japan.