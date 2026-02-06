14 New Self-Bag Drop Counters Go Live At Mumbai Airport

The "airport sprint" might finally be over. In a major move to eliminate terminal bottlenecks, Mumbai Airport has inaugurated 14 cutting-edge hybrid self-bag drop counters at Terminal 2. The initiative is designed to turn a thirty-minute ordeal into a process that takes mere moments.

For years, the script was the same: arrive at the airport, find your airline, and settle into a slow-moving line. During peak hours, these queues could swallow up over 30 minutes, leading to missed flights and frayed nerves.

The new hybrid system changes the game by putting the power in the passenger's hands. By optimising terminal space and increasing baggage processing capacity, the airport can now manage sudden surges in passenger volume without the traditional "gridlock" at the desks.

Whether you are a tech-savvy traveller or a first-timer, the process is streamlined into a few easy steps:



The Tag: Scan your boarding pass or enter your PNR at the kiosk.

After a quick confirmation that you aren't carrying prohibited items, your luggage tag prints instantly.

The Drop: Head to the automated counter and place your bag on the belt.

The Scan: Scan your boarding pass again to sync your bag with your flight.

The Departure: Attach your tag, watch the bag disappear into the automated system, and grab your receipt.

While 14 counters are currently live, this is only the beginning of a massive digital transformation. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) currently houses 212 traditional check-in desks; however, the airport has committed to a 100 per cent hybrid format by 2028.