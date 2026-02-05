Parliament Budget Session 2026 Day 4 Live Updates: In a session frequently disrupted by Opposition protests so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. PM Modi was to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha, but his speech was cancelled as the House was adjourned.

Ahead of the commencement of the day's proceedings, Opposition MPs met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10 am. The meet came even as the Opposition has staged protests in the Lok Sabha, raising slogans and trooping into the Well, forcing repeated adjournments.

According to the List of Business, the Lower House is scheduled to begin with the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. The proceedings of the Upper House will begin with an obituary reference to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom.

The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9.

Here Are Parliament Budget Session 2026 Day 4 LIVE Updates: