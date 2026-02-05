Advertisement
Parliament Budget Session 2026 Day 4 Live Updates: In a session frequently disrupted by Opposition protests so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. PM Modi was to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's address on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha, but his speech was cancelled as the House was adjourned.

Ahead of the commencement of the day's proceedings, Opposition MPs met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10 am. The meet came even as the Opposition has staged protests in the Lok Sabha, raising slogans and trooping into the Well, forcing repeated adjournments.

According to the List of Business, the Lower House is scheduled to begin with the discussion on the Union Budget 2026-27. The proceedings of the Upper House will begin with an obituary reference to former MP Thomas Kuthiravattom.

The Budget session comprises 30 sittings over 65 days and concludes on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9.

Here Are Parliament Budget Session 2026 Day 4 LIVE Updates:

Video: Rahul Gandhi Not Being Allowed To Speak, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

'Don't Be Hostage To Naive Child': JP Nadda's Advice To Congress

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, BJP's JP Nadda hit out at the Opposition saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ready to address the Lok Sabha but wasn't able to due to protests.

"You did not let the House run. I condemn your allegation that democracy is in danger. Don't make your party a hostage of a naive child. Not just in the House, within the party too, handle matters democratically. Beware of naivety and arrogance," Nadda said.

'Paralysing Parliament, Insulting Nation': Mallikarjun Kharge In Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that both Houses form the Parliament and that the government is not allowing Rahul Gandhi to speak in the Lok Sabha to "hide their mistakes".

"You are paralysing the Parliament, insulting the nation, crusing democracy. When Rahul Gandhi talks, it bothers you," Kharge said.

Opposition Vs Treasury In Rajya Sabha

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said his party colleagues are not being allowed to speak in Lok Sabha, to which Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju said that the issues of the Lower House cannot be discussed. "The Congress does not want to listen to the Prime Minister. The Leader of Opposition is not following the rules of the House," he said.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Within Minutes Of Reconvening

The Lok Sabha was adjourned within minutes of the House proceedings commencing amid protests by the Opposition.

The House will reconvene at 12 pm.

Congress MP's Adjournment Notice To Discuss US Trade Deal

Congress MP Manish Tewari moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging the House to debate on a matter of "grave public importance" related to the India-US trade deal and energy understanding.

In his notice, Tewari said the house should discuss a reported claim by US President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had agreed that India would stop purchasing Russian oil and substantially increase oil imports from the US and Venezuela.

He further demanded a debate on reducing Indian tariffs and non-tariff barriers to zero, and a commitment to procure over $500 billion in American goods.

PM Modi Likely To Address Rajya Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply in the Rajya Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

PM Modi was expected to speak in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. His speech was cancelled after repeated disruptions and sloganeering by the Opposition members, leading to adjournment of the Lok Sabha.

Opposition Meet At 10 am

The Opposition MPs will attend a key meet that is being convened at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's office at 10 am.

