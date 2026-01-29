Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The second day of the Budget Session of Parliament began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media at the Parliament House.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey of India 2025-2026 in the Lok Sabha at 12 pm. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.
Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session 2026, Day 2:
Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Calls India-EU Trade Deal A "Symbol Of Hope For Youth"
PM Modi, while addressing at the start of the second day of the budget session, praised the trade deal between India and European Union, calling it a "symbol of youth".
Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi Addresses Media Ahead Of Budget Session Day 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament.
Speaking at the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. May both Houses witness meaningful discussions on empowering citizens and accelerating India’s development journey. https://t.co/tGqFvc4gup— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2026
Parliament Budget Session LIVE Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Economic Survey Of India In Lok Sabha At 12 PM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey of India 2025-2026 in the Lok Sabha at 12 am. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.
A question hour will be held in the Lok Sabha from 11 am to 12 pm.
Budget Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi Likely To Address Media At 10:15 AM At Parliament House
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the media at the Parliament House ahead of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Economic Survey of India in the Lok Sabha today.