Budget Session 2026 LIVE Updates: The second day of the Budget Session of Parliament began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the media at the Parliament House.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to table the Economic Survey of India 2025-2026 in the Lok Sabha at 12 pm. The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Parliament Budget Session 2026, Day 2: