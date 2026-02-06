Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Live: Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Prime Minister Narendra Modi's annual flagship student outreach initiative, will be held today, February 6, at 10 am. The ninth edition will see the Prime Minister interact with students, parents and teachers from across the country, with a focus on promoting learning and helping students remain stress-free ahead of the board examination season.
The live-telecast programme will feature Prime Minister Modi addressing students' queries and sharing guidance on exam preparation, stress management and other challenges associated with board exams.
This year's edition has recorded unprecedented participation, surpassing the 2025 Guinness World Record, with over 4.5 crore registrations from students, parents and teachers.
How and Where to Watch
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan channels including DD National, DD News and DD India, along with major private television networks and All India Radio. The programme will also be streamed live on official digital platforms such as the PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan and MyGov.in, as well as social media and online platforms including YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live and Swayam Prabha channels.
As part of the run-up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, student-centric engagement activities were organized across schools nationwide including the Swadesh Sankalp Daud, a student-led run/walk promoting the spirit of self-reliance, and quiz and writing competitions held at identified Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Approximately 4.81 crore students participated in these activites.
Over 4.5 Crore Registrations
This year's Pariksha Pe Charcha has recorded approximately 4.2 crore registrations from students, 25 lakh from parents and 6 lakh from teachers.
During the event, PM Modi engages with students, parents and teachers from across the country, sharing guidance on how to approach board and entrance examinations in a calm, confident and stree-free manner, while also addressing broader issues related to learning and personal growth.
