"Believe In Your Pattern": PM Modi's Message To Students Before Pariksha Pe Charcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official YouTube handle on Tuesday released a short video for Pariksha Pe Charcha, which crossed more than 4.5 crore registrations.

"Believe in your pattern because not everyone knows everything, but everyone knows something," PM Modi said in the video while interacting with students. He further added, "Writing is a must for exams, and whatever you read is stored in the mind."

In the video, students also asked some questions to the Prime Minister: which daily habit should we adopt to move closer to our dreams? Do we need motivation or discipline? And what advice would you like to give to boost self-confidence?

All these questions will be answered by PM Modi during the PPC. According to the video, there will be something new in this year's PPC.

Watch Video Here:

Notably, this year the registration process will be open till January 11, and in the 3 crore registrations, 2.85 crore are students, 17 lakh are teachers, and 3.49 lakh are parents.

During the Charcha, the prime minister will also interact with parents & teachers to help & enable them to support students to accomplish all their dreams & goals.

"Registrations for Pariksha Pe Charcha, the flagship initiative of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, have crossed a historic milestone, with over 3 crore registrations from students, parents, and teachers as of December 30, 2025." said Ministry of Education on X.

This year's theme:

1. Make Exams a Celebration

2. Contribution of Our Freedom Fighters

3. Save the Environment

4. Clean India