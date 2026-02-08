Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi To Interact With Students On Feb 9, Here's How You Can Watch

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students on February 9 in his second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha. During the session, he will share insights on exam preparation, stress management and other challenges faced by students appearing for board examinations. The 2026 edition recorded over 4.5 crore registrations, with an additional 2.26 crore participants engaging in associated activities, taking the overall participation to over 6.76 crore individual.

The first episode, aired on February 6, saw the Prime Minister respond to a wide range of student questions. Topics included managing guests during the exam season, the importance of skills versus marks, pursuing gaming as a hobby, and more.

When Will Pariksha Pe Charcha Begin?

The second episode of Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled to begin at 10 am on February 9, 2026.

Where to Watch PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 will be broadcast live on Doordarshan channels such as DD National, DD News and DD India, along with several private television networks and All India Radio. The programme will also be streamed live on official digital platforms including the PMO, Ministry of Education (MoE), Doordarshan and MyGov.in, as well as on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live and Swayam Prabha channels.

Theme of This Year's Event

The 2026 edition of PM Narendra Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha focuses on turning examinations into a celebration, while also underscoring the contributions of India's Freedom Fighters and promoting initiatives such as Save India and Clean India.

Pre-Events Held Nationwide

Ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026, several student-focused activities were organised across schools nationwide. These included the Swadesh Sankalp Daud, a student-led run and walk promoting self-reliance, along with quizzes and writing competitions conducted at selected Kendriya Vidyalayas on Parakram Diwas. Around 4.81 crore students took part in these activities.

Introduced in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is an annual national initiative that brings the Prime Minister together with students, teachers, and parents to discuss examinations, life skills, and holistic well‑being.