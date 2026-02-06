What PM Modi Told Students On AI, Skills And Success At Pariksha Pe Charcha

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today interacted with students during the 9th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, offering guidance on education, skill development, technology, and responsible citizenship. Highlighting the importance of skills alongside education, he said, "Education and skills, both are important, however, skills are crucial in life."

Acknowledging the transformative role of technology and Artificial Intelligence, PM Modi urged students to use these tools wisely, saying, "Technology is a boon, and we need to embrace it... Use AI wisely to boost your wisdom and personality."

On the role of students in nation-building, he emphasised, "Be responsible citizens... If we want a Viksit Bharat, we need to ensure cleanliness and raise awareness for the same."

Stressing the importance of deep engagement in learning, he said, "Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success... Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life." He added, "We remember things and events only when we are completely involved in them."

On holistic development, the Prime Minister noted, "I don't look back at what has passed, I always look at what is to come... There are times when teachers only teach what is important and can help you score good marks, but a good teacher focuses on all-around development and teaches everything... Life is not just about exams. Education is just a medium of our development... Exams should never be the ultimate goal. The ultimate goal is all-around development."

Encouraging self-belief and independent thinking, he said, "No matter what your parents, or teachers, or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way." On setting challenging goals, he added, "Our goal should always be within reach, but not easily achievable... Always stay a step ahead of your teacher. 'Mann ko joto, fir mann ko jodo, aur fir padhai ke vishay rakho.'"

Addressing teachers, PM Modi stressed, "Giving the schedule of topics in advance and asking students to prepare beforehand will create curiosity and also improve understanding."

Looking ahead to India's future, he said, "You all will be between 35-40 years old in 2047, with so much going on around you. Who am I working hard for to build a Viksit Bharat? Should you also not work towards it?... We need to emphasise and ensure to buy and use Indian products."

On personal growth, he added, "Your success becomes your parents' respect. They get invested in it... Gaming is a skill. It is a good way for personality development."