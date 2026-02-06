PM Modi Asks Students To Focus On Time Management: Easy Time Planning Tips To Reduce Exam Stress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students during the 9th edition of Parisksha Pe Charcha on February 6, 2026. This year, the event is being conducted at multiple cities, including the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, along with regional centres in Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur and Guwahati. Speaking to the students, the PM shared why time management is important.

The Prime Minister said that when you manage your time productively, you're less likely to feel pressure or be stressed or tired. He said, "If you learn time management and learn to use time productively, you'll see that you will never feel pressured or tired."

PM Modi also shared tips with the students on how to effectively manage their time. "I'll share a simple way. Before you go to sleep at night, write down in your diary what I absolutely have to do tomorrow. Which tasks are those? The next day, check to see which tasks were done or tick mark on them. Today I wrote five things, but only three were done. So, tick three. Then think about which two were left and why." He further said, " Sometimes we don't even realize how we waste time. If you learn time management and learn to use time productively, you'll see that you will never feel pressured or tired." Speaking of himself, he said, "I have so many things to do. But I don't worry because I've developed a habit of using my time wisely."

Poor management of time can cause stress and make you feel pressured. A study, published in the Journal of Education and Health Promotion, found that poor time management and stress are factors that have a significant influence on academic performance. It also highlights that poor time management increases risks of anxiety, depression, and reduced academic motivation. It emphasises that effective time management can improve student well-being and also improve academic performance.

Easy Tips To Reduce Exam Stress

Practice deep breathing for 2-3 minutes daily to lower anxiety instantly. Inhale for 4 counts, hold for 4, exhale for 5. This "square breathing" helps to calm the nervous system by reducing cortisol levels, shifting focus from worries. You can do this before studying or during exams to regain control quickly. Healthy Routine: Make sure to get 7-9 hours of sleep, along with balanced meals, and 30 minutes of exercise like walking or yoga. Poor sleep and junk food can increase stress. Regular activity helps to boost endorphins for better mood and concentration. Avoid too much caffeine and opt for water to better energy levels.

Create a realistic schedule breaking your syllabus into small chunks with timed sessions and breaks (e.g., 50 minutes study, 10-minute break). This prevents cramming, helps build confidence through steady progress, and reduces overwhelm by making tasks feel achievable. Active Techniques: Use flashcards, mind maps, or summarising notes in your own words instead of passive reading. These methods help to improve retention by engaging your brain actively, turning study into a process that feels less monotonous and stressful. Practice past papers to familiarise with exam format, easing performance anxiety.

Schedule short fun activities like listening to music, journaling worries, or a quick walk outdoors every few hours. Clutter-free study spaces with good ventilation also helps to refresh the mind. Also, exposure to nature helps lower stress hormones naturally. Positive Mindset: You can visualise success and talk to friends or family about your feelings as sharing reduces the load. Avoid comparing yourself with peers and focus on personal growth to stay motivated.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.