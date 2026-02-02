From Yoga To Getting Proper Sleep: Here Are The 5 Hacks To Improve Your Focus Naturally

The rising problem of distraction in the digital age has become a norm due to shrinking attention spans. There are possible reasons behind why your focus may be wavering, such as digital distractions, multitasking, and not getting enough sleep. According to Frontiers in Cognitive Science, 25 to 37% of students and adults report attention problems or mind-wandering during tasks, with smartphone and internet use being major contributors. The problem of maintaining focus is one that affects individuals of various ages, and there is increasing evidence that suggests that, through natural, evidence-based hacks, you can improve your focus. Through an active approach, you may take time improving it, but what matters is trying to do so to make your productivity and performance better.

5 Hacks To Improve Your Focus Naturally

1. Yoga

If you are someone who struggles with staying focused on a single task, then you may benefit from practising yoga daily. Multiple studies, like the International Journal of Physiotherapy and Research and the National Journal of Physiology, Pharmacy and Pharmacology, indicate that through regular yoga practice, you can improve oxygen flow in the body and brain and reduce anxiety. Here are some practical ways to make yoga a part of your daily routine and some particular yoga asanas that you can try:

Choose a well-ventilated green environment with no outside noise to achieve complete peace while doing the practice of pranayama.

The ideal time to practise pranayama is early morning, but evenings also work if you have a light lunch.

Start with deep breathing and focus on inhaling and exhaling.

You can even use a serene water body video to artificially stimulate a calm environment setting to improve your focus.

The powerful yoga session known as surya namaskar that comprising 12 yoga poses can improve blood circulation, balance energy, and sharpen your mental focus.

2. Meditation

According to a scoping systematic review by Imaging Neuroscience, meditation can enhance attention and focus. Another study in the Public Library of Science details that practising focused attention meditation before open monitoring enhances mindfulness skills more effectively. This sequence improves attention regulation and concentration in daily tasks. Here are some tips to introduce meditation into your wellness routine:

Vipassana meditation (insight meditation) is one of the oldest meditation techniques to improve attention and focus.

The key is to introduce it gradually and make sure you don't get frustrated while trying it.

It is ideal to start with short sessions of 5 to 10 minutes and gradually increase the duration.

3. Sleep Hygiene

Sleep hygiene makes sure that you get the ideal amount of sleep as per your age group, making it essential for maintaining focus. According to the Sleep Foundation, the ideal range of sleep, as per age groups, is as follows:

14 to 17 hours for newborns, as they need the most sleep to grow properly.

Teenagers (14-17 years) are advised to get 8-10 hours of sleep per night for adequate sleep.

Young adults (18-25 years) should aim for 7-9 hours, as the exact length depends on their day-to-day functioning.

Older adults should get 7 to 8 hours of sleep to recharge their minds effectively.

According to the International Journal of Behavioural Medicine, inadequate sleep reduces concentration by up to 30%. So, prioritise your sleep over everything else; it holds the key to maintaining focus and long-term health. Here are some practical tips to practise proper sleep. hygiene:

Keep a clean, noise-free sleeping environment that uses cool-tone colours to signal rest to your brain.

Do not use the bed for anything other than sleeping to set boundaries and clear signals to the brain that you need to sleep once the head hits the pillow.

To make sure you sleep well, you can even use sleeping accessories like a soft eye cover for comfort.

4. A Balanced, Nutritious Diet

The three aspects of eating a balanced and nutritious diet lie in eating enough omega-3-rich foods, hydrating daily and consistently, and consuming enough nutritious foods. The omega-3, 6, and 9 fatty acid-rich foods like nuts, seeds, and fatty fish that actively support brain function can make a difference in improving focus. By choosing healthy dietary options, you can significantly improve your focus, but the key is consistency. Here are practical ways to practise these healthy habits:

Eat a breakfast that consists of nuts, seeds, and enough hydrating foods to give yourself the right start to the day.

Keep your lunch varied with plenty of carbohydrates, fats, and hydrating drinks to avoid the afternoon slump.

Your dinner should be light and should be consumed as early as possible to give the maximum break to your digestive system. This also helps in making sure you fall asleep at the right time.

5. Herbal Remedies

There are various herbal remedies that can significantly impact your focusing capabilities. These remedies are as follows:

Ashwagandha (withania somnifera): Improves cognitive performance and reduces stress as documented in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

Brahmi (bacopa monnieri): Enhances memory and attention span, as per the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Gotu Kola (centella asiatica): Supports mental clarity and concentration as per the Springer Nature study from 2025.

Natural hacks are safe, effective, and can be easily included in your daily routine. Through combining herbs, yoga, meditation, and diet, you can definitely improve your focus and make your holistic health better.

