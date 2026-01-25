Gut Health Starts In Bed: Nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee Explains Why Good Sleep Is Essential

While gut health conversations usually revolve around diet plans, probiotics and supplements, nutritionist Anjali Mukherjee is urging people to look beyond the plate. According to her, one of the most powerful — yet most ignored — pillars of digestive wellness is quality sleep.

She explains that the body carries out its deepest healing work at night, making sleep essential for gut repair and overall health.

During deep sleep, she explains, the gut lining regenerates, inflammation reduces and the digestive system resets. She further mentions that this period allows the gut and brain to communicate most effectively, supporting digestion, hormonal balance, immunity and metabolic health.

Anjali Mukherjee stresses that chronic sleep deprivation can have serious consequences, such as disrupting the gut microbiome and increasing gut inflammation and permeability. A lack of quality sleep can worsen digestive issues such as acidity, bloating and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms. It can also affect insulin regulation and appetite hormones.

"The gut and brain are in constant communication," she says, adding, "This is why gut healing is never just about food."

According to Anjali Mukerjee, quality sleep is essential because it calms the nervous system, improves digestion and motility, supports hormonal balance and enhances gut-healing responses.

In order to improve gut health, Mukerjee says people often focus only on consuming specific foods, but it involves much more than that.

She recommends a comprehensive approach, which includes personalised nutrition and dietary therapies, targeted gut supplements, gentle movement, nervous system regulation and, most importantly, sleep optimisation.

Healthy eating is crucial, but neglecting sleep can negate many of the benefits of a gut-friendly diet, she explained. When it comes to gut health, getting regular, restorative sleep may be just as important as what's on your plate.

"A rested body always heals better," she notes.

A simple fix, often overlooked, sleep might just be the missing piece in your gut-healing journey.

