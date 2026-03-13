Struggling To Get Deep Sleep? Here's How Much Physical Activity Your Body Actually Needs

If you are struggling to get deep sleep, then your physical health condition may be behind it. According to recent sleep research published in the Frontiers of Psychiatry, there is a direct correlation between physical health and sleep. Many Indians already struggle with getting their recommended sleeping hours as per their lifestyle. A lack of physical activity is a major factor that can determine how deep or how light your sleep cycle will be and the impact on your mental state the next day.

There are established guidelines that recommend the exact sleeping hours needed for Indians of different ages, but the reality is starkly different. The increased dependence on digital devices, rise in pollution, rising environmental temperatures, and lack of nutrition are collectively fuelling the sleep crisis. People are struggling to get deep sleep that can aid in effective mental recovery, and digital and physical fatigue have overtaken their precious sleep duration.

Why Deep Sleep Matters

Deep sleep is the foundation upon which mental recovery, immunity, and mental health depend. The interconnected nature of these aspects makes it of utmost importance to focus on getting deep sleep daily. According to the research published in the Oxford Research Encyclopedia of Psychology, people need their sleep, and for it to be deep, adequate daily physical activity is needed. When physical health is optimal, so is the sleep quality, and vice versa. NDTV spoke to Dr. Rajnessh Kumar Srivastava, MD (Pulmonary Medicine), PDCC- Interventional Pulmonology (SGPGI), who is the Principal Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine and Interventional Pulmonology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Lucknow who had this to say about the correlation of sleep and physical activity.

If you are someone who compromises on getting their desired sleep hours, then you need to know the impacts of insufficient deep sleep:

Your memory, attention span, emotional regulation, and even interpersonal interactions can suffer when you aren't getting deep sleep.

When the lack of deep sleep is prolonged, you can suffer from chronic side effects like cognitive lapses, high error rates, and reduced motor function.

The Science Behind Exercise And Sleep

Dr. Rajnessh Kumar Srivastava explained that, " Deep, restorative sleep is essential for good health. It allows the body to repair tissues, strengthen immunity, regulate hormones, and maintain healthy brain function. However, many people today struggle with poor-quality sleep or insufficient deep sleep. One of the most effective and natural ways to improve sleep quality is regular physical activity." Globally and in India, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended the daily desired physical activity level as per age, whose exact duration can vary, but research has pushed these bodies to make these recommendations. When it comes to age, the physical activity can vary in the following manner:

Children (5-18): 60 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity daily is required for growth and bone density.

Types of physical activity: Vigorous physical activities such as swimming, which utilise the full muscles of the body, cycling, and active sporting activities are recommended.

Specific exercises that strengthen the bones and make muscle function better need to be practised at least three times a week.

Note: Research published in the Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics recommends that you limit recreational screen time (TV/mobile) to less than 2 hours per day.

For adults (18-64), the exact desired physical activity depends on the occupational intensity of adults, but they should aim to achieve a baseline so that their mind and body remain healthy, and so does their ability to get deep sleep.

Sedentary desk job workers need 30 to 45 minutes of brisk walking and a combination of high-intensity exercises for gaining muscle mass and keeping joints healthy.

People who do moderate levels of physical activity, like teachers or retail workers, require 150 minutes a week and 2 days of strength training.

Individuals who are in hard labour jobs like construction, farming, and other heavy manual labour jobs need to focus on body recovery and doing light exercises that improve their flexibility.

Regular yoga and muscle-strengthening exercises should be a part of your daily schedule, as they help with reducing stress and improving metabolism.

Elderly (65-plus age group) which is the aged population should focus on functional fitness practices that involve getting daily tasks done with ease.

Balance training and light strength training should be a part of the daily exercise schedule, as the elderly population needs to prevent falls and retain bone density.

Note: Avoid intense exercise right before bed, as it can raise heart rate and delay sleep.

Practical Tips To Get Your Physical Activity Daily For Deep Sleep

" Our lungs, heart, muscles, and brain all work together to regulate sleep. Physical activity helps improve oxygen circulation, reduces stress hormones, and promotes the release of sleep-promoting hormones like melatonin", explained Dr. Rajnessh Kumar Srivastava. So, to get your daily physical activity needs you can follow these tips:

Include simple activities like walking, yoga, and cycling to exercise your muscles.

Make use of simple desk stretches and walking strolls to give your muscles movement so that they don't cause spasms or get strained easily.

You need to pair exercise with good sleep hygiene that involves no screens and a cool room.

Risks Of Inactivity And Its Impact On Deep Sleep

If you are someone who follows a sedentary lifestyle, then you need to know that your chances of developing sleep disorders increase.

Lack of deep sleep is linked to obesity, stress, and insomnia, which can worsen your physical health and, in turn, also your mental well-being.

Practising consistent physical activity is essential for better deep sleep. You need to start small and adopt small changes that can build up to a sleep routine that can make sure you get deep sleep every night as soon as your head hits the pillow.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.