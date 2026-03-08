7 Yoga Poses That Can Help To Improve Hip Flexibility

Sitting for long hours at work, sedentary lifestyles and stress can contribute to tightness in the hips. It can affect your movement and also lead to lower back pain and stiffness. The issue can be addressed with stretching, strengthening, and mobility exercises. Yoga asanas can also be beneficial to improve hip flexibility as they target areas like the hip flexors, glutes, inner thighs, and external rotators. They can reduce pain, improve posture and mobility, if practiced regularly. Here are some yoga poses that can help improve hip flexibility.

Yoga Poses For Better Hip Flexibility

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

This pose helps to open hips, improving flexibility while also soothing the nervous system. Start on all fours, then bring your big toes together and widen your knees. Fold your torso forward between the thighs, stretching your arms out in front and letting your forehead rest on the mat or a block. Breathe deeply here for 1-2 minutes to release tension in the lower back and hips. This asanas not only improves hip mobility but also calms the mind.

2. Low Lunge (Anjaneyasana)

This pose works on the psoas and iliacus muscles, which are the primary hip flexors that shorten from desk work. It restores their length for better movement. Step your right foot forward from standing, aligning the knee directly over the ankle, and drop your left knee to the ground. Keep a blanket on the floor for padding if needed. Square your hips by drawing the left hip point forward, then lift your chest and slide your hands up your front thigh or overhead. Hold for 30-60 seconds before switching sides. This pose boosts circulation to the pelvis, reducing discomfort in the lower abdomen.

3. Lizard Pose (Utthan Pristhasana)

Lizard Pose stretches the hip flexors, hamstrings, and groin, building strength. From Downward-Facing Dog, step your right foot outside your right hand, lowering onto your forearms. Keep the back leg extended or bent if you're not comfortable. Maintain this pose for 45-90 seconds each side and breathe steadily. This pose engages the core and shoulders.

4. Pigeon Pose (Eka Pada Rajakapotasana)

This pose targets external hip rotation to ease sciatica-like symptoms. Start in Downward Dog, then sweep your right shin across the mat, keeping your heel toward the left wrist and the front knee toward the right wrist. Extend the left leg straight back, flex the front foot, and fold forward over the shin. Hold this pose for 1-3 minutes per side. This fold compresses the front hip while opening the back one asymmetrically.

5. Butterfly Pose (Baddha Konasana)

This pose opens the inner thighs and adductors, improving pelvic blood flow and reproductive health. Sit tall with the soles of your feet pressed together, knees flaring outward like butterfly wings. Hold your feet or ankles, lengthen the spine, and use your elbows to lightly press the knees down or toward the floor. You can also hinge forward from the hips, while keeping the back straight until you feel a stretch. Hold for 1-2 minutes, flapping the knees or staying still. This pose supports hormonal balance by stimulating the pelvic floor.

6. Happy Baby Pose (Ananda Balasana)

This asana opens the deep hip rotators and sacrum. Lie on your back, draw your knees toward your chest, then thread your hands around the outer edges of your feet or big toes. Flex your feet upwards, while keeping knees wide, rocking side to side like a giggling infant. This pose massages the inner groin and lower back. It's helps to reduce stress and improve sleep quality

7. Reclined Bound Angle Pose (Supta Baddha Konasana)

Lie on your back feet while keeping the soles together and knees wide on both sides. Keep arms rested by your sides, palms up, eyes closed for 2-5 minutes and breathe deeply. This pose allows the ligaments to lengthen without muscular effort, promoting parasympathetic rest. It also helps to reduce menstrual cramps and anxiety.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.