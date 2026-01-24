8 Yoga Asanas That Can Help Reduce Tension And Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are the world's most common mental disorders. The World Health Organization (WHO) says that it affects roughly 359-458 million people across the world, which is nearly 4.4% of the global population. The condition has a higher prevalence in women (5.2%) than men (2.8%). Anxiety and tension don't have any particular cause and hence, relaxation can be beneficial. There are several ways in which you can relax. One of the ways is to practice yoga.

Yoga is known to have several health benefits. It helps to improve blood flow, balance the nervous system and promote relaxation, among others. Some yoga asanas can also help reduce tension and anxiety effectively. Here, take a look at some yoga asanas that can be beneficial if you're suffering from tension and anxiety.

Yoga Asanas For Tension And Anxiety

1. Child's Pose (Balasana)

Kneel on the floor with your big toes touching and knees hip-width apart. Then, sit back on your heels while stretching your arms forward and lowering your forehead to the mat. Relax your neck and shoulders, breathing deeply for 1-2 minutes. This pose helps to calm the mind by gently stretching the spine, hips, and thighs. It also helps to release built-up tension in the lower back which is often linked to stress.

2. Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Stand with feet hip-width apart, exhale, and hinge forward at the hips. Let your head hang while reaching toward the floor or shins. Bend knees if needed to protect the hamstrings and hold this pose for 5-10 breaths. This pose helps to relieve neck, shoulder, and back tension while flooding the brain with oxygen. This helps to counter the fight-or-flight response caused due to anxiety.

3. Seated Forward Bend (Paschimottanasana)

Sit with your legs extended straight, inhale to lengthen the spine, then exhale forward from the hips to grasp your toes or shins, keeping the back straight. Hold for 5-8 breaths and focus on deep exhales. This forward fold helps to soothe the nervous system, stretches the spine and hamstrings. It also stimulates the abdominal organs to improve emotional balance and reduce overthinking.[1][3]

4. Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat hip-width apart. Then, press into feet and arms to lift hips upwards, clasping hands under your back if possible. Hold for 5 breaths and repeat this for 3 times. Opening the chest can help counter slouched anxiety posture, strengthening the core and glutes. It also enhances vagus nerve activity for instant stress relief.

5. Fish Pose (Matsyasana)

Lie on your back, tuck hands under hips, then lift chest while tilting head back to rest the crown on the ground, keeping elbows grounded. Breathe deeply for 30-60 seconds. This backbend helps to expand the chest and throat, improving breath capacity to release pent-up emotions and tension. It also fosters a sense of lightness and calm.

6. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

Start on all fours in table pose, inhale to arch the back and lift head/chest (Cow), then exhale to round the spine and tuck chin (Cat). Flow between them 10-12 times. The movement massages the spine, stimulates breath awareness, and eases abdominal tension that is linked to gut-brain anxiety pathways.

7. Downward-Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

From all fours, lift hips to form an inverted V, pressing heels toward the floor while keeping arms and legs straight. Pedal feet to deepen the stretch and then hold for 5-7 breaths. This inversion reduces stress by stretching the full posterior body, improving circulation to the brain, and quieting racing thoughts.

8. Legs-Up-the-Wall Pose (Viparita Karani)

Sit sideways against a wall and swing your legs up to rest vertically while your torso lies flat and arms relaxed by sides. Stay in this pose for 5-10 minutes keeping your eyes closed. As a gentle inversion, it drains fatigue from legs, relaxes the pelvic floor and lower back. It also calms the nervous system and promotes restorative sleep to combat chronic anxiety.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.