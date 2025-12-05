Can Wearing The Wrong Glasses Worsen Brain-Eye Coordination? All Side Effects Explained

Glasses are a necessity for many individuals facing various vision challenges that affect daily activities, such as reading, driving, or even recognising faces. For those with conditions such as myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), astigmatism, or presbyopia (age-related difficulty with close vision), wearing the right prescription glasses can significantly enhance their quality of life by improving clarity and comfort in their visual tasks. However, when individuals use lenses that are not suited to their vision needs, they may experience several side effects.

The consequences of wearing the wrong glasses

"For good binocularity and stereoscopic vision, we need both eyes to have nearly equal vision. Use of the wrong-powered glasses in one or both eyes can impair vision in that eye, leading to a disruption in binocularity. This may lead to a misjudgement in the position of objects and lead to poor hand-eye coordination. Furthermore, a constant strain on the eyes can lead to headaches and asthenopic eye fatigue symptoms, which often result in poor concentration, poor task coordination and general irritability," explains Dr. Digvijay Singh, Director, Noble Eye Care.

Over time, if individuals continue to wear incorrect glasses, it can potentially worsen their eyesight. While the glasses themselves don't directly cause vision deterioration, the persistent strain on the eyes can lead to a decrease in visual acuity. Common side effects include:

1. Eye strain

Incorrect prescriptions force the eyes to work harder to focus, leading to fatigue and discomfort.

2. Headaches

Prolonged use of incorrect glasses can trigger tension headaches due to the continuous strain on the eye muscles.

3. Blurred or distorted vision

Wearing glasses with the wrong prescription can cause blurriness, making it difficult to see clearly.

4. Dizziness or nausea

Some users may experience dizziness or a sensation of imbalance when their vision is distorted by the wrong glasses.

Serious consequences include:

"Brain-hand-eye coordination is a complex task, and while wrongly powered glasses can cause a disruption in adults, this is mostly temporary. Children, however, are at a risk of permanent effects, especially if they wear improper glasses in the first few years of life."

"Another factor that can impair brain-hand-eye coordination is the near vision blur that happens due to overpowered minus glasses or underpowered plus glasses or inappropriately powered near vision glasses in people above the age of 40 years. In younger children, the use of improper glasses can lead to a permanent vision reduction, leading to amblyopia or lazy eye, misalignment of eyes or squint and faster progression of myopia (nearsightedness). Therefore, it is very important to have the right prescription of glasses in young children," Dr. Singh explained.

How to identify if you're wearing the wrong glasses:

Symptoms that may indicate the need for a prescription change include:

Increased difficulty in focusing on objects

Frequent squinting to see better

Regular headaches, especially after engaging in visual tasks

Difficulty in seeing at night

It's essential for individuals who rely on glasses to have regular eye exams and to update their prescriptions as needed. This proactive approach can help prevent potential deterioration in vision and maintain overall eye health. Proper eyewear tailored to one's unique vision needs is crucial for ensuring comfort and clarity in everyday life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.