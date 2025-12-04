High Blood Pressure Can Lead To Vision Loss, Doctor Explains How

Hypertension or high blood pressure has become increasingly common over the past few years, maily due to poor dietary choices and unhealthy lifestyles. Also known as a silent killer, high blood pressure usually goes unnoticed until it's too late. When left untreated, hypertension can put you at risk of several serious health conditions. When the force of blood against your artery walls is too high, it can cause damage to your arteries and organs, increasing the risk of heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, and other complications.

While hypertension is a well-known risk factor for heart disease, not many know about the potential adverse effects of poorly managed blood pressure on the eyes. To understand the link, we spoke to Dr. Pawan Gupta, who is a senior cataract and retina surgeon at Eye 7 Hospital, Lajpat Nagar and Vision Eye Clinic, New Delhi.

The link between high BP and retina damage decoded

High blood pressure negatively affects the eyes, specifically the retina within the eyeball, which is the light-sensitive layer of tissue that allows for normal vision.

"Over time, if your blood pressure remains elevated, your retina's blood vessels will endure unrelenting pressure. As a result, they may thicken or narrow, or may even suffer damage from rupturing, which means they won't be able to deliver blood to your retina as well as before (though it's likely that your retina will continue to receive some blood flow)."

"This results in a condition called hypertensive retinopathy, which typically occurs in the early stage with no visible indications that your vision has been affected by the elevated blood pressure," he explained.

Dr. Gupta further explained that this damage to the retina leads to fluid/blood leak through the retinal vascular system. This leak can cause swelling of the retina, blurred vision or even complete loss of vision if the blood is abundant or if there is excessive bleeding.

Additionally, hypertension can cause swelling of the optic nerve (optic neuropathy) and put additional stress on the person affected.

Hypertension may also contribute to the formation of blood clots (blockage) within the vascular system of the retina itself, causing retinal artery or vein occlusion. This condition is classified as an urgent medical emergency, and if left untreated, it may result in permanent blindness.

"The risk associated with hypertension is further compounded by the fact that many individuals do not realise how significantly their vision can be affected by this disorder," Dr. Gupta added.

The expert recommends routine eye examinations, especially for those over 40 years of age or those who have already been diagnosed with high blood pressure. By performing a routine retinal examination, eye care professionals are able to identify potential hypertensive changes in the eye long before any signs or symptoms develop.

Controlling blood pressure through lifestyle modification and the use of medications can help preserve and improve vision and prevent long-term retinal damage.

