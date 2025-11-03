The 'Silent Killer' In Indian Men: 5 Early Symptoms Of High Blood Pressure You Must Not Ignore

High blood pressure or hypertension is called the 'silent killer' as you usually don't feel any different, even when your levels are high. Even within the larger risk that hypertension poses for everyone's health (especially heart health), some studies show that men are more deeply impacted. In fact, more than 40% of Indian men with high blood pressure don't even know they have it. That's is a worrying fact, because high blood pressure causes about 57% of stroke deaths and nearly a quarter of heart disease deaths in India, according to The Journal of Hypertension (2010).

A recent study by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association shows that the prevalence of hypertension increases with age. In men, the study found that uncontrolled hypertension was higher by around 10% than women within the age group of 43 to 46 years, proving that lack of hypertension diagnosis and timely intervention may plague men more than women.

It's easy to ignore something you can't see or feel, but checking your blood pressure could save your life. The alarming statistics can be quantified in terms of understanding how the hypertension symptoms in men manifest and snowball into other diseases, and lead to serious health conditions.

Early Hypertension Symptoms In Men

The only way to know you have high blood pressure is to get a blood pressure check. And when the following five symptoms occur, then definitely get your blood pressure checked. These five symptoms are common, non-specific symptoms that signal the body is under extreme stress from uncontrolled blood pressure.

Persistent, Ponding Headaches (Especially In The Morning)

The main sign is a dull, persistent ache, often felt at the back of the head once you are awake. The link can be explained as someone with high blood pressure, can have a pain at the back of their head due to an increased pressure inside the skull. And a rapid or high spike in blood pressure levels can cause this symptom. The action to take when this occurs is to immediately check your blood pressure and assess its range. And not to dismiss frequent headaches as just stress or tiredness. This sign can mean that you probably have high blood pressure, and the reading that indicates high blood pressure is when levels on the machine are above 120/80 mmHg for Indian men.

Shortness Of Breath And Fatigue

The feeling of being winded easily during the light physical activity (eg, climbing stairs) or persistent, unexplained tiredness can signal high blood pressure. The link between this sign and high blood pressure is that uncontrolled hypertension forces the heart to pump harder, leading to the thickening of the heart muscle. In turn, this leads to a drop in the heart's efficiency, which is a step towards heart failure. And the action to practice to stop this from happening is to be careful: if routine activity leaves you breathless, see a doctor immediately.

Frequent Nosebleeds

The sign of frequent nosebleeds is a silent killer symptom in men, as recurrent or unexplained nosebleeds have a reason to occur. The frequent episodes of getting nosebleeds can be associated with a sudden, rapid spike in blood pressure that puts immense strain on the delicate blood vessels in the blood cavity. The action to be taken when this occurs is to know when to check your blood pressure levels and seek medical help.

Dizziness, Light-headedness, Or Blurred Vision

This sign of feeling dizzy, unsteady, or noticing temporary changes in vision (blurring, double vision) can happen when very high blood pressure levels start impacting the eyes. This is a high blood pressure warning that can impact and damage the tiny, delicate blood vessels in the retina, leading to changes in vision. The action that needs to be taken is to check your blood pressure immediately, as these signs are serious and warrant medical intervention.

Pounding Or Fluttering In The Chest, Neck, Or Ears

A noticeable feeling of pulsing, racing, or pounding sensation (pounding or racing heartbeat) in the chest, neck, or ears can be a sign of high blood pressure. The link is such that a heart muscle strain can occur when blood pressure levels are elevated. And this may indicate an arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) or increased pressure in the arteries due to hypertension( frequent elevated blood pressure levels). The action to resolve this issue is to address the palpitations when they occur with other symptoms and seek a thorough medical evaluation.

In order to be careful with your blood pressure levels, solely relying on symptoms is dangerous, as high blood pressure is common in Indian men. As individuals might feel perfectly healthy while their blood pressure is dangerously high.

When To Check Your Blood Pressure

Men aged 18 and older should have their blood pressure checked at least once every two years (or yearly) if at risk. In addition, if you have a family history or are over 40, then get your blood pressure checked more frequently.

Tip: Focus on lifestyle changes; reducing your sodium intake, limiting alcohol, exercising regularly, and effective stress management.

High blood pressure is a silent killer, but you should know when to check your blood pressure and watch out for the signs that can occur, which can signal an underlying issue. This is possible through regular health screenings and making sure that how you feel is taken into account with blood pressure data to get a picture of your overall health and well-being. Most people with high blood pressure don't feel sick, but regular checks can keep you safe.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.