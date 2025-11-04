Video: Girl, 17, Shot Twice Near Faridabad Home, Stalker Shooter On The Run

In a chilling stalker attack near the national capital, a man opened fire on a 17-year-old girl at Ballabhgarh in Haryana's Faridabad district, about 40 km from the Delhi border. The teenager has been hospitalised with two bullet injuries, and police are looking for the shooter.

According to preliminary reports, the shooting took place at Ballabhgarh's Shyam Colony last evening. The teenager was returning from a coaching class when the man shot at her. It is learnt that the shooter, identified as Jatin Mangla, had been stalking the girl for months, and she had spurned his advances.

Chilling visuals captured by a CCTV camera in the alley where the attack took place show the shooter waiting for the target. He is seen standing next to a bike. He appears to be hiding something in his bag.

As soon as the girl appears in the frame, the attacker, gun in hand, walks to the other side of the lane and opens fire. Two girls accompanying the 17-year-old flee in panic as the shooter fires twice. One bullet strikes the 17-year-old on her shoulder, and the other grazes her abdomen. As she winces in pain and cries for help, the shooter takes his bag and speeds away on his bike. The girl's friend, shaken by the attack, runs towards her to help.

Police said the weapon used in the crime has been recovered, and a search is on for the attacker, Jatin Mangla. "Preliminary inquiry reveals that the accused is known to the victim. The girl has recognised the accused, who attended the same coaching centre as her. We have registered an FIR. Police and crime branch are searching for the accused," a police spokesperson has said.